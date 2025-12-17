“The Election That Could Break Pennsylvania”

“Pennsylvania is heading into an election where razor-thin margins, shifting turnout, and national ambitions collide, with the power to reshape both the state and the country.”

https://dailyclout.io/the-election-that-could-break-pennsylvania/

“Europe Is Not Ready for a Long War”

“Ukraine exposed a brutal reality Europe can no longer ignore: modern wars are won by industrial endurance, and Europe’s defense economy is not built to survive one.”

https://dailyclout.io/europe-is-not-ready-for-a-long-war/

American Alternative Assets: ⚠️ Thinking about cashing out your 401(k) before things break?

That decision alone could cost you 40–52% of your retirement immediately in taxes and penalties.

Here’s the hard truth:

Panic withdrawals destroy wealth faster than market crashes ever do.

But doing nothing isn’t the answer either.

There is a way to protect your retirement savings without handing nearly half of it to the IRS:

✅ Keep your retirement money intact

✅ Avoid unnecessary taxes and penalties

✅ Gain exposure to real gold and silver — assets that historically hold up against inflation, banking stress, and shifting monetary systems

👉 Fear is expensive. Strategy isn’t.

Read the full blog before you make a move:

https://americanalternativeassets.com/blog/should-i-cash-out-401k-before-economic-collapse?utm_date=12152025&lead_source=Clout&utm_campaign=28070016-Social-DailyClout&utm_source=DailyClout&utm_medium=Social

“Dan Bongino to Resign as FBI Deputy Director After Turbulent Tenure”

“Dan Bongino’s resignation as FBI deputy director caps a turbulent experiment in outsider leadership, exposing the clash between populist reform promises and the realities of federal law enforcement power.”

https://dailyclout.io/dan-bongino-to-resign-as-fbi-deputy-director-after-turbulent-tenure/

“Elon Musk Returns to the GOP Ahead of the 2026 Midterms”

“After months of public tension and third-party threats, Elon Musk is quietly backing Republican campaigns again—signaling a strategic thaw with Trump as the 2026 midterms approach.”

https://dailyclout.io/elon-musk-returns-to-the-gop-ahead-of-the-2026-midterms/

Legislation Watch: Access to Small Business Investor Capital Act — H.R. 2225

Summary:

H.R. 2225 would amend SEC disclosure rules so that fees associated with Business Development Companies are excluded from acquired fund fee calculations. The bill is designed to prevent double-counting and improve the accuracy of reported investment costs.

Potential Business Impacts:

Simplifies fee disclosure for asset managers and registered funds

Improves comparability of investment products for institutional investors

Reduces compliance ambiguity around BDC-related investments

May encourage greater capital flows into small and mid-sized businesses

Why It Matters:

Clearer fee disclosures reduce regulatory risk and friction in capital formation, supporting more efficient investment decision-making.

Learn More

MIT professor shot dead in Boston

4 Republicans defy Speaker Johnson to force House vote on extending ACA subsidies

Trump administration’s Labor Secretary investigation Minnesota over Somali fraud claims

Former special counsel Jack Smith Appears Before House Republicans To DEFEND Trump Prosecutions

Deadly Minnesota school parking lot shooter identified as former student

Marjorie Taylor Greene is engaged

SPLC Probed By House Judiciary Committee In Hearing Led By Chip Roy

Who are 4 people suspected of plotting New Year’s Eve bombing?

BREAKING: Police looking for second person in Brown shooting investigation

This Day in History: December 17th

1777 — France formally recognizes the United States

France’s recognition (after Saratoga) helped open the door to the alliance and outside support that made American independence achievable.

1933 — First scheduled NFL Championship Game (Bears vs. Giants)

The NFL’s first true championship game was played at Wrigley Field in Chicago on Dec. 17, 1933.