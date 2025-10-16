“Your side isn’t always right, and their side isn’t either.”

Watch the full episode here: https://rumble.com/v70beum-let-israel-and-palestine-alone-now.html

“Antifa Members Indicted for Terrorism in Texas ICE Facility Attack”

“Federal prosecutors have charged two alleged Antifa members with terrorism after a coordinated July 4 attack on a Texas ICE facility, marking the first federal terrorism case against Antifa-linked extremists.”

https://dailyclout.io/antifa-members-indicted-for-terrorism-in-texas-ice-facility-attack/

“Fetterman Turns on His Own Party Over Shutdown and Obamacare Failures”

“Sen. John Fetterman is breaking ranks with his own party, accusing Democrats of deliberately prolonging the government shutdown and admitting Obamacare’s subsidy failures were “by design.”

https://dailyclout.io/fetterman-turns-on-his-own-party-over-shutdown-and-obamacare-failures/

“Supreme Court Weighs Louisiana Redistricting Case That Could Reshape Congress”

“The Supreme Court’s decision in the Louisiana redistricting case could upend decades of Voting Rights Act precedent and shift the balance of power in Congress ahead of the 2026 midterms.”

https://dailyclout.io/supreme-court-weighs-louisiana-redistricting-case-that-could-reshape-congress/

“Chinese SIM Farms and AI Chatbots Are Grooming and Radicalizing Americans Online”

“Federal investigators are uncovering a shadow war waged through “SIM farms” — massive Chinese-run networks generating millions of fake online identities to infiltrate U.S. social platforms, radicalize Americans, and wage digital warfare from inside our own telecom infrastructure.”

https://dailyclout.io/chinese-sim-farms-ai-chatbots-radicalizing-americans/

Athena Clarke: “Out in Canarsie a few weeks ago, listening to neighbors. This under-used community center is a glaring reminder: where are our youth supposed to go? If elected, reopening and revitalizing spaces like this will be one of my first priorities. As your candidate for City Council, District 46, I’m committed to restoring community, protecting parental rights, and ensuring fairness and due process for all. Make your voice heard on Tuesday, November 4th.”

BREAKING: Former National Security Adviser John Bolton has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Maryland. Bolton has been under investigation for the unlawful handling of classified information...reportedly sharing highly classified material with his wife and daughter over email, according to several sources. Back in August, the FBI raided his home as part of the classified documents probe, seizing several sensitive files marked “classified” and “confidential.” Prosecutors allege Bolton knowingly retained and transmitted national defense information in violation of federal law.

ICE Arrest Immigrant with No Name on Commercial License

1 in 5 high schoolers has romantic AI relationship

Trump says he will have another summit with Putin in Budapest

Justice Ketanji SHOCKS the Court with WILD ARGUMENT Saying Minorities are “Disabled” in relation to voting

J6 Committee collected 30 million lines of phone data, mapping contacts between conservatives and Trump’s first White House

Journalists surrender Pentagon access as new rules take effect

Shocking $1 BILLION Medicaid payout to illegal immigrants revealed

NBC News ISSUES MASS LAYOFFS OF WOKE LGBTQ AND DEI Employees As Their RATINGS CONTINUE TO TANK!

For even more content, get a paid subscription now!