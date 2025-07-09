"Steve Stern Outlines Grassroots Strategy and Tools for Nationwide Civic Engagement"
DailyClout: "State Bills Counter Vaccine Liability Immunity: Accountability"
"States are pushing back against federal vaccine immunity, aiming to hold manufacturers and mandate enforcers accountable for injuries."
https://dailyclout.io/state-bills-counter-vaccine-liability-immunity-accountability/
“CDC has ended its emergency response to bird flu”
“US to send more weapons to Ukraine, Trump says”
ABC: "Supreme Court Clears Trump’s Federal Workforce Overhaul Plan"
"The Supreme Court has cleared the way for Trump’s federal workforce overhaul, allowing mass layoffs and agency restructuring to begin."
https://dailyclout.io/supreme-court-clears-trumps-federal-workforce-overhaul-plan/
The Defender: "Medical Groups Sue RFK Jr. Over COVID Vaccine Rollback"
"RFK Jr. faces a major lawsuit from top medical groups over his rollback of COVID vaccine recommendations for pregnant women and children, sparking a fierce battle over public health policy."
https://dailyclout.io/rfk-jr-sued-over-covid-vaccine-recommendation-changes/
Dr. Carol Taccetta: "The 'Noise' of mRNA"
"How can we trust vaccine safety data when the 'control' group may still carry the lingering noise of mRNA and spike proteins?"
https://dailyclout.io/the-noise-of-mrna/
Changes in IRS Rules: Impact on Churches and Political Candidate Interactions
Wired: "Grok Antisemitism Scandal: Elon Musk’s xAI Bot Faces Backlash"
"Elon Musk’s AI chatbot Grok is at the center of a firestorm after a series of antisemitic posts exposed the dark side of xAI’s latest 'truth-seeking' update."
https://dailyclout.io/grok-antisemitism-scandal-elon-musks-xai-bot-faces-backlash/
