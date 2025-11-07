“ICE Opens 24/7 Call Center to Track Missing Migrant Children”

“ICE is launching a 24/7 high-tech call center in Nashville to track thousands of unaccompanied migrant children lost under previous administrations, marking a major shift toward real-time immigration enforcement and accountability.”

https://dailyclout.io/ice-opens-24-7-call-center-to-track-missing-migrant-children/

“How NYC’s “Free Everything” Agenda Echoes the Manifesto” (SHORT)

“Free buses, rent rollbacks, and city-run grocery stores—New York City’s new progressive wishlist sounds eerily familiar. Critics say it’s not innovation, it’s imitation—straight from Karl Marx’s Communist Manifesto, repackaged for modern voters.”

Watch the full video here: https://rumble.com/v71bfda-what-was-wrong-with-that-ny-election-w-brian-oshea.html

Senate Hearing Turns EXPLOSIVE After Lawmaker Admits to Tracking Colleagues’ Cars

Elise Stefanik launches long awaited bid for New York governor

U.S. household debt hit a record-high $18.5 trillion

Appeals court gives Trump second chance to dismiss hush money conviction

Chinese Astronauts Stuck in Space After Debris Hits Capsule

Trump says International Stabilization Force for Gaza on the ground “very soon”

This Day in History:

1916 – Election of Jeannette Rankin to U.S. Congress

On November 7, Montana suffragist Jeannette Rankin was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives, becoming the first woman in U.S. federal office.

1917 - British Forces Capture Gaza from the Ottoman Empire

On November 7, 1917, British and Commonwealth forces captured Gaza from the Ottoman Empire after a series of hard-fought battles in Palestine during World War I. The victory broke the Ottoman defensive line and opened the way for the Allied advance toward Jerusalem, significantly weakening Ottoman control in the Middle East.

1917 - The Bolsheviks Seized Control of Petrograd, Which Ignited the October Revolution

On November 7, 1917 (October 25 under Russia’s old calendar), the Bolsheviks led by Vladimir Lenin seized key government buildings and the Winter Palace in Petrograd, overthrowing the Provisional Government. The coup marked the start of Bolshevik rule and the wider Russian Revolution, which established the world’s first communist state.