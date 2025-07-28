Support us by upgrading to a paid subscription now!

The Defender: "UK's Pandemic Exercise Pegasus Raises Surveillance Fears"

"The UK’s massive new pandemic drill, Exercise Pegasus, is raising alarm over global surveillance, data tracking, and WHO-backed control measures."

https://dailyclout.io/uk-pandemic-exercise-pegasus-surveillance-concerns/

USA Today: "Ghislaine Maxwell Questioned by DOJ for Two Days"

"Ghislaine Maxwell broke her silence in two days of DOJ questioning, answering about 100 names linked to Epstein as pressure mounts to unseal investigation files."

https://dailyclout.io/ghislaine-maxwell-doj-questioning-epstein-investigation/

"Epstein’s Network of Cultural Saboteurs" (SHORT)

"Epstein’s circle was not just elite, but filled with influencers working to undermine faith, family, and tradition."

Epstein Scandal: Judge's Husband & Corruption

Watch the full episode here: https://rumble.com/v6wnjrq-ep250725-judge-who-refused-to-unseal-epstein-florida-files-is-married-to-fr.html

Drew Allen: "Everything the Democrats and Media Told You About Trump-Russia Collusion Was a Lie"

"What did we learn from DNI Tulsi Gabbard about Obama’s role in the Trump-Russia collusion coup? Does it matter?"

https://rumble.com/v6wt6nq-everything-the-democrats-and-media-told-you-about-trump-russia-collusion-wa.html

US and EU announce trade deal

Obama responds after Trump claims that he committed 'treason'

Trump on aid for Gaza: ‘We’re going to be even more involved’

