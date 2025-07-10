"RFK Jr. HHS Illegal Immigrant Benefits Ban Restores Program Integrity"

"RFK Jr. ends decades of loopholes by banning illegal immigrants from accessing federal benefits through HHS, marking a major shift in immigration policy."

https://dailyclout.io/rfk-jr-hhs-illegal-immigrant-benefits-ban-restores-program-integrity/

Fox News: "DOJ Opens Brennan Comey Criminal Investigation Over Trump–Russia Probe"

"The DOJ has launched a criminal investigation into John Brennan and James Comey over their roles in the Trump–Russia probe, including potential false statements to Congress."

https://dailyclout.io/brennan-comey-criminal-investigation-trump-russia/

"A Stopover in the Heartland: Is it Okay to Love the America of No Cliterodectomies, No Fatwas?"

Watch or listen on Substack: https://naomiwolf.substack.com/p/a-stopover-in-the-heartland-videoaudio

Secret Service suspends 6 agents over Trump assassination attempt failures

New CDC information shows 1 in 3 teens has prediabetes

Russia Launches RECORD ATTACK On Ukraine; Trump RESPONDS