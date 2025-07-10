Top Liberty Stories
Criminal probes, policy shocks, and cultural flashpoints—from RFK Jr.’s HHS crackdown to DOJ’s investigation of Brennan and Comey.
"RFK Jr. HHS Illegal Immigrant Benefits Ban Restores Program Integrity"
"RFK Jr. ends decades of loopholes by banning illegal immigrants from accessing federal benefits through HHS, marking a major shift in immigration policy."
https://dailyclout.io/rfk-jr-hhs-illegal-immigrant-benefits-ban-restores-program-integrity/
Fox News: "DOJ Opens Brennan Comey Criminal Investigation Over Trump–Russia Probe"
"The DOJ has launched a criminal investigation into John Brennan and James Comey over their roles in the Trump–Russia probe, including potential false statements to Congress."
https://dailyclout.io/brennan-comey-criminal-investigation-trump-russia/
"A Stopover in the Heartland: Is it Okay to Love the America of No Cliterodectomies, No Fatwas?"
Watch or listen on Substack: https://naomiwolf.substack.com/p/a-stopover-in-the-heartland-videoaudio
Secret Service suspends 6 agents over Trump assassination attempt failures
New CDC information shows 1 in 3 teens has prediabetes
Russia Launches RECORD ATTACK On Ukraine; Trump RESPONDS
