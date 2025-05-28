Top Liberty Stories
DailyClout Staff
Joshua Stylman: "Everyone Was Just Doing Their Job"
"What if the greatest crimes of our time weren’t committed by villains—but by experts 'just doing their jobs' in a system built to blind them to the harm?"
CBS: "Musk ‘Disappointed’ by Trump-Backed Spending Package"
"Elon Musk publicly rebukes the Trump-backed GOP spending bill, warning it will balloon the deficit and undo hard-won government efficiency reforms."
"FBI Investigates Alleged Targeted Violence Against Religious Groups"
"The FBI has launched an investigation into whether left-wing agitators targeted Christians with violence in Seattle—after the mayor blamed a faith-based rally for inciting unrest."
“They Stole Our Work: Unethical Media and Politicians Exposed”
NEW: David Hogg says Jill Biden's Chief of Staff Anthony Bernal secretly ran the Biden White House in bombshell footage filmed by Project Veritas.
