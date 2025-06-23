Jonathan Rose: “Yes, There Is an Autism Epidemic (and It Isn’t Fun)”

"Historian Jonathan Rose edited and published his late wife Gayle DeLong’s diary, Love in the Age of Autism, a deeply personal account of their marriage, parenting two autistic daughters, and navigating the pandemic."

https://dailyclout.io/yes-there-is-an-autism-epidemic-and-it-isnt-fun/

Liberate News: "The Iran War Has Only Just Begun: The Fantasy of Regime Change Lives On"

"Here’s the question no one dares ask on camera: Are we prepared to level Iran the way Gaza was leveled?"

https://dailyclout.io/the-iran-war-has-only-just-begun-the-fantasy-of-regime-change-lives-on/

JustTheNews: "Qatar Condemns Iran Missile Attack on U.S. Base, Vows Right to Respond"

"Qatar has condemned Iran’s missile attack on the Al Udeid U.S. air base as a violation of its sovereignty and warned it reserves the right to respond in kind." (Video showing U.S. Military in Qatar cheering as they watch Iran’s ballistic missiles get intercepted.)

https://dailyclout.io/qatar-condemns-iran-missile-attack-on-u-s-base-vows-right-to-respond/

OSV: "Church Bombing in Damascus Highlights Ongoing Christian Persecution in Syria"

"A deadly church bombing in Damascus has reignited global alarm over escalating Christian persecution in Syria." (Christians take to the streets in Lattakia, Syria in solidarity of victims of the recent attack)

https://dailyclout.io/church-bombing-in-damascus-highlights-ongoing-christian-persecution-in-syria/