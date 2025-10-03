“NYC sanctuary policies come at the expense of citizens”

“New York’s ‘sanctuary city’ experiment has drained billions, endangered residents, and left ordinary citizens paying the price.”

https://dailyclout.io/sanctuary-policies-come-at-the-expense-of-citizens/

To donate to Athena’s campaign for NYC Council District 46, click here.

BREAKING NEWS: Hamas just reportedly agreed to President Trump’s terms and will release ALL Israeli hostages held in Gaza.

https://www.foxnews.com/politics/hamas-agrees-release-israeli-hostages-outlined-trump-gaza-peace-deal

“Wikipedia Co-Founder Larry Sanger Warns Site Has Been “Hijacked by Woke Ideology”

“Wikipedia co-founder Larry Sanger warns the platform has been hijacked by ‘woke ideology,’ silencing dissent and skewing truth.”

https://dailyclout.io/wikipedia-co-founder-larry-sanger-warns-site-has-been-hijacked-by-woke-ideology/

“Americans’ Trust in Mass Media Plummets to Record Low”

“Gallup finds just 28% of Americans trust the mass media in 2025, marking the lowest level ever recorded.”

https://dailyclout.io/americans-trust-in-mass-media-plummets-to-record-low/

The Hill: “Trump Admin: US Is In ‘ARMED CONFLICT’ With Drug CARTELS”

At least 5 arrested or detained after multiple fights break out at Portland ICE facility

Trump Offers US Colleges Preferential Funding — If They Adopt his Policies

Eiffel Tower Closed As Nearly 200,000 Person Nationwide Strike Rocks France

This Day in History

October 3, 1913 — President Woodrow Wilson signs the Revenue Act of 1913 (Underwood–Simmons Tariff)

On the evening of October 3, 1913, Wilson signed legislation that substantially reduced import tariff rates and introduced a federal income tax. It altered how the federal government collects revenue, shifting away from tariffs (which can inhibit free trade) and creating a new tool affecting property/income rights.

October 3, 1990 — German reunification (East and West Germany merge)

On October 3, 1990, the German Democratic Republic (East Germany) formally joined the Federal Republic of Germany (West Germany), ending division and restoring one unified (democratic) German state. It’s a powerful instance of political liberty and national self-determination after decades of authoritarian division; many Americans view it as a signal moment in the Cold War struggle for freedom.

Sophie Roske Sentenced to 8 Years for 2022 Attempted Assassination of Justice Brett Kavanaugh

Courtroom sketch shows Diddy dropping to his hands and knees after being sentenced to 4 years and 2 months in prison: