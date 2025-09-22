"School Transparency Is a National Crisis. In Brooklyn, Athena Clarke Is Driving Change"

"Parental rights in education have become a national flashpoint, and in Brooklyn’s District 46, Athena Clarke is leading with a clear, parent-centered plan for school transparency."

"U.N. Faces Historic Budget Crisis as U.S. Reins In Spending"

"The United Nations is facing a historic budget crisis as President Trump halts U.S. funding, a move supporters call long-overdue accountability and critics warn could weaken global diplomacy."

"Trump Border Czar Tom Homan: Nearly 25,000 Missing Migrant Children Found"

"The Trump administration has announced it located nearly 25,000 missing migrant children, marking a major development in the border crisis."

SCOTUS allows Trump to fire Biden-appointed FTC commissioner

Nick Sortor: “BREAKING: President Trump just announced a link between TYLENOL and AUTISM — especially when taken during pregnancy FDA is now recommending pregnant women don’t take Tylenol except in cases of extremely high fevers Nor should Tylenol be frequently administered to young children.”

ABC says it will bring back Jimmy Kimmel on Tuesday

Anti-ICE protests in Chicago ERUPT into violence as agents use tear gas, rubber bullets

Gov. Tim Walz has net approval of zero as he begins campaign for 3rd term

Gunfire Erupts at Country Club Wedding; One Dead as Shooter Screams “Free Palestine” Before Fleeing

