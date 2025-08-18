The White House: “📹 Nighttime Routine: Operation Make D.C. Safe Again Edition”

DailyClout: "Farmers Score $727M Victory as Diesel Exhaust Fluid Regulations Eased"

"The EPA and SBA have rolled back diesel exhaust fluid regulations, a move expected to save family farmers $727 million annually and boost small business productivity."

https://dailyclout.io/farmers-score-727m-victory-as-diesel-exhaust-fluid-regulations-eased/

DailyClout: "White House Draft Report Rejects New Pesticide Limits"

"A leaked White House draft report shows Trump’s MAHA commission will avoid new pesticide restrictions, favoring farmers while sidestepping child health advocates’ concerns."

https://dailyclout.io/white-house-draft-report-rejects-new-pesticide-limits/

DailyClout: "White House Touts $3,752 Average Tax Cut Under One Big Beautiful Bill Act"

"The White House is promoting the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which allegedly delivers an average $3,752 tax cut in 2026 while sparking debate over its long-term fiscal impact."

https://dailyclout.io/white-house-touts-3752-average-tax-cut-under-one-big-beautiful-bill-act/

DailyClout: "Trump Backs Putin’s Donbas Peace Deal Proposal in Ukraine War Talks"

"Trump has backed Putin’s proposal for full Russian control of the Donbas in exchange for ending the Ukraine war, setting the stage for high-stakes peace talks with Zelenskyy."

https://dailyclout.io/trump-backs-putins-donbas-peace-deal-proposal-in-ukraine-war-talks/

“Failing Public Schools: What's REALLY Happening to Our Kids?”

Watch the full interview here: https://rumble.com/v6xmrre-one-percent-left-athena-clarke-hits-a-milestone.html

CNN: “Texas Democrats are reportedly HEADING HOME from Illinois. They were just seen boarding the plane.”

Trump promises executive order to ‘get rid of’ mail-in ballots and voting machines

Eric Daugherty: “Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni's reaction is *PRICELESS* as Germany Chancellor Merz is lecturing Trump that he needs to go to a ceasefire with Putin instead of a full peace deal.”

Full bodycam footage released of Rhode Island Special Assistant AG Devon Flanagan and her friend being arrested for trespassing.