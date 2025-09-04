Top Liberty Stories
From RFK Jr.’s explosive Senate showdown to Brooklyn’s shuttered storefronts, Graham Linehan’s arrest, and new revelations on vaccine policy—here are today’s top liberty stories.
"Why Are Brooklyn Businesses Closing?"
"Brooklyn’s once-thriving streets are now lined with shuttered storefronts as small businesses buckle under high costs, crime, and failed city policies."
https://dailyclout.io/why-are-brooklyn-businesses-closing/
"This is the greatest crime against humanity in recorded history."
Watch the full speech in front of the European Parliament here: https://rumble.com/v6yey9m-dr.-naomi-wolf-brings-the-pfizer-papers-findings-to-the-european-parliament.html
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. faced a fiery Senate hearing today as major medical groups demanded his resignation over sweeping CDC shakeups and controversial vaccine policies.
Nicolas Hulscher: “Babies Born in 2025 Dying in 77% EXCESS YEARS after Mass mRNA Uptake in Mothers. Pfizer/Moderna genetic material appears to be transferring to offspring…”
Aaron Siri: “As Senator Johnson stated at today’s hearing, I will be testifying this Tuesday at a Senate hearing on the corruption of vaccine science, including about a robust study conducted by a major institution that inconveniently found far higher rates of various chronic diseases among vaccinated children and was therefore filed away. “
Nick Sortor: Pam Bondi reveals the Biden regime allowed the transfer of over $7 MILLION for the trafflcking of children into the US via just ONE smuggler
LEAKED AUDIO OF MOMENT GRAHAM LINEHAN WAS ARRESTED
