“Transgender Identity Shows Signs of Social Contagion, Not Biology”

“New data reveal that transgender identity may be more social contagion than science, as identification rates among young people plummet worldwide.”

https://dailyclout.io/transgender-identity-shows-signs-of-social-contagion-not-biology/

“GOP Senators Blast Judge for Role in FBI’s ‘Arctic Frost’ Fishing Expedition”

“Sens. Ted Cruz and Eric Schmitt are calling for Judge James Boasberg’s impeachment, accusing him of aiding the FBI’s partisan “Arctic Frost” surveillance of Republican lawmakers.”

https://dailyclout.io/gop-senators-blast-judge-for-role-in-fbis-arctic-frost-fishing-expedition/

“FBI’s ‘Arctic Frost’ Investigation: From Election Probe to GOP Surveillance Allegations”

“Newly released Arctic Frost documents expose a 2020 “October surprise” inside the FBI, revealing efforts to quietly investigate Trump campaign finances just weeks before Election Day.”

https://dailyclout.io/fbis-arctic-frost-investigation-from-election-probe-to-gop-surveillance-allegations/

“Family Seeks New Trial After Loss in Grace Schara Case, Claiming Judge Bias”

“The family of Grace Schara, a 19-year-old with Down syndrome who died after COVID treatment, is demanding a new trial, alleging the judge in their malpractice case showed personal bias against them.”

https://dailyclout.io/61998-2/

Trump Tells Republicans to Use ‘Nuclear Option’ to End Democrat Filibuster

Trump lowers refugee cap to 7,500 for 2026

FBI says ‘potential terrorist attack’ stopped in Michigan

U.S. poised to strike military targets in Venezuela, Miami Herald reports

Xi Warns Against Breaking Supply Chains Post Trump Truce

This Day in History: October 31st

1517 — Martin Luther’s Ninety-Five Theses (Reformation Day)

Luther’s challenge to indulgences on Oct 31, 1517, is widely marked as the start of the Protestant Reformation, a faith movement that later informed ideas of conscience and liberty in the West.

1941 — Mount Rushmore construction declared complete

Work on the presidential memorial ended Oct 31, 1941, after years of carving—now a national symbol of American civic heritage.