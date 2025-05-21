Support fearless, independent journalism—become a paid subscriber to DailyClout’s Substack and get exclusive access to in-depth investigations, expert analysis, and insider updates you won’t find anywhere else.
"DOJ Investigates Cuomo Over COVID Lies?"
"The DOJ is reportedly investigating former Gov. Andrew Cuomo for misleading Congress about COVID-era nursing home deaths—just as he launches a political comeback, raising fresh concerns about lawfare and election interference."
https://dailyclout.io/doj-investigates-cuomo-over-covid-lies/
Dr. Peter McCullough, renowned cardiologist and advocate for innovative medical solutions, reveals a stunning connection between antiparasitic drugs and their potential anti-cancer properties.
The Wellness Company: https://dailyclouthealth.com. Use code DAILYCLOUT for 10% off!
Listen to the full interview here:
https://rumble.com/v6tbu7d-parasite-treatments-and-cancer-w-dr.-peter-mccullough.html
"Senate Passes ‘No Tax on Tips’ Bill"
"The Senate just unanimously passed the "No Tax on Tips Act," delivering rare bipartisan relief for millions of working-class Americans in the service industry."
https://dailyclout.io/senate-passes-no-tax-on-tips-bill/
Follow the bill on DailyClout’s BillCam
https://dailyclout.io/billcam/bills/p1N74JITjU/g/hb-482/no-tax-on-tips-act
"Senate Report Validates DailyClout’s Myocarditis Investigations"
"A bombshell Senate report confirms what DailyClout first exposed in 2023: federal health officials knew about the COVID vaccine myocarditis risk, delayed warnings, and misled the public."
https://dailyclout.io/senate-report-validates-dailyclouts-myocarditis-investigations/
"NIH Director Bhattacharya Sparks Walkout with Candid COVID Origins Remark"
"NIH Director Jay Bhattacharya triggered a staff walkout during his first town hall after suggesting the agency may have funded research linked to the origins of COVID-19."
https://dailyclout.io/nih-director-bhattacharya-sparks-walkout-with-candid-covid-origins-remark/
“BREAKING OSTRICH FARM NEWS”
“Authorities have arrived at Universal Ostrich Farms. I believe they are casing out the place before the CFIA's hitmen come in for the kill. Background and updates on Canada's plans to cull 400 healthy research birds”
Support fearless, independent journalism—become a paid subscriber to DailyClout’s Substack and get exclusive access to in-depth investigations, expert analysis, and insider updates you won’t find anywhere else.