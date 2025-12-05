In The Lair: “Inside the Shadow War: China’s Endgame, U.S. Failures, and the Coming Economic Storm”

Watch the full episode here: https://rumble.com/v72lhqi-anti-semitism-but-whats-the-real-target.html

“Supreme Court Stops Judge’s Order Allowing Vaccine Exemptions”

“West Virginia’s Supreme Court has halted a lower court ruling that briefly allowed religious exemptions to school vaccine requirements, throwing the state’s heated battle over parental rights and public health back into legal limbo.”

https://dailyclout.io/supreme-court-stops-judges-order-allowing-vaccine-exemptions/

“Feds Investigate School for Vaccinating Child Without Consent”

“HHS has launched a federal investigation after a Midwestern school reportedly vaccinated a child despite a legally recognized exemption, raising urgent questions about consent and accountability.”

https://dailyclout.io/feds-investigate-school-for-vaccinating-child-without-consent/

“Two More Plead Guilty in Texas Antifa Terror Case”

“Two additional suspects have pleaded guilty in the first federal terrorism case tied to an Antifa-aligned attack, expanding the network of convicted co-conspirators linked to the 2025 armed assault on a Texas ICE facility.”

https://dailyclout.io/two-more-plead-guilty-in-texas-antifa-terror-case/

Pipe Bomb Suspect Brian Cole Jr.’s Arrest Came After Trump Admin Resurrected Case That ‘Languished’

U.S. Institute Of Peace Renamed After Donald Trump

Indian Prime Minister Modi Welcomes Russian President Vladimir Putin

New York Times Sues Defence Department And Hegseth Over New Pentagon Press Rules

Government Accountability Office opens investigation into FHFA chief Bill Pulte

Democrats unveil never-before-seen images from Epstein’s island

University of Colorado’s Anschutz Medical School to pay more than $10M to settle COVID vaccine mandate lawsuit

Trump slashes Biden-era fuel efficiency standards

Legislation of the day:

H.R. 2390 — Maritime Supply Chain Security Act - Learn More

Summary:

This bill authorizes federal grants to replace port-crane hardware or software of Chinese origin at U.S. ports. The goal is to modernize port infrastructure while eliminating foreign-supplied components that may pose security risks. It supports broader national efforts to strengthen critical logistics systems.

Potential Business Impacts:

• Reduced security exposure for port operators

• Modernized equipment leading to operational efficiency

• Lower long-term compliance and cybersecurity risk

• Stronger resilience against supply-chain disruptions

• Increased confidence for shippers and third-party logistics partners

Why It Matters:

Ports underpin a massive share of U.S. commercial activity. Reducing foreign-influence vectors in port equipment protects both national security and the reliability of maritime supply chains.

This Day in History: December 4th

1945 — U.S. Senate approves full U.S. participation in the United Nations

The Senate vote aligned the U.S. with the emerging postwar order built around sovereignty, security, and international law.

1952 — Great Smog of London begins, leading to later clean-air reforms in the U.S. and U.K.

The deadly smog event led to modern air-quality legislation emphasizing public safety and responsible industrial practice.