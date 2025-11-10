DailyClout: Senate Takes Major Step Toward Ending Historic Shutdown

“After 40 days of gridlock, the Senate has finally taken a major bipartisan step toward ending the longest government shutdown in U.S. history.”

https://dailyclout.io/senate-takes-major-step-toward-ending-historic-shutdown/

“BBC Leadership Resigns Amid ‘Panorama’ Editing Scandal”

“Two top BBC executives resigned after the network’s editing of a Trump speech sparked a major scandal over bias and accountability in public broadcasting.”

https://dailyclout.io/bbc-leadership-resigns-amid-panorama-editing-scandal/

DailyClout: “Zohran Mamdani Faces Scrutiny Over Ties to Radical Figures and Taxpayer Funding”

“New York’s new mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani is under fire after watchdog reports revealed millions in taxpayer funds flowing to groups tied to his allies accused of antisemitic and extremist affiliations.”

https://dailyclout.io/zohran-mamdani-faces-scrutiny-over-ties-to-radical-figures-and-taxpayer-funding/

DailyClout: “Democrats Revolt: Calls Mount for Chuck Schumer to Step Down After Shutdown Deal”

“Democrats are turning on Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer after a divisive shutdown deal, accusing him of failed leadership and calling for his resignation.”

https://dailyclout.io/democrats-revolt-calls-mount-for-chuck-schumer-to-step-down-after-shutdown-deal/

Vivid: “In less than 130 seconds, Donald Trump exposed how the entire Palestinian society is praising Jewish deaths and teaching their children to hate and murder.

This must go viral. The world must see this.”

Fox: “MASSIVE FRAUD EXPOSED: A Somali restaurant in Minneapolis claimed to be feeding 6,000 children every single day… Investigators say they fed just 40 kids in six weeks while pocketing $12 MILLION in federal cash.”

Gateway Pundit: Leaked Zoom Call Catches Former USAID Employees Coordinating A State Department-Backed “Color Revolution” With Global Partners & Foreign NGOs Against Trump Admin!