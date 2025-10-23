“Anti-ICE Teacher Suggests Protesters Could Be Armed”

“A Los Angeles teacher tied to an anti-ICE activist group appeared to justify armed resistance against federal agents just hours after a violent ICE raid left two people shot.”

“Court Refuses To Deport Eritrean Rapist”

“A Swedish appeals court ruled that an Eritrean migrant who raped a 16-year-old girl cannot be deported because the assault ‘did not last long enough’ to count as an exceptionally serious crime.”

Trump sanctions two largest Russian oil companies

Suspect federally indicted in deadly Charlotte light rail stabbing or Iryna Zarutska; could face death penalty

ICE Agents Raid Unauthorized Street Vendors on Canal Street in NYC’s Chinatown

DNC Pays ANOTHER $1.6M In Harris Campaign DEBT

Democratic Lawmakers Launch ICE Tracker Despite Threats to Agents Lives

‘Biden prosecuted Zhao to punish crypto industry’: Trump pardons Binance founder Changpeng Zhao

US Strikes on Alleged Drug Boats Expands to Eastern Pacific

“$50M Homeless Fraud” - California Realtors INDICTED In MAJOR Homeless Corruption Case

This Day in History: October 23rd

1945 — Jackie Robinson signs with the Montreal Royals

On October 23, 1945, Robinson formally signed his contract with the Montreal Royals (the minor-league affiliate of the Brooklyn Dodgers), thereby breaking the color line in professional baseball. This represented a major advance in individual liberty, equal opportunity and free enterprise in American professional sport.

1972 — The United States halts bombing of North Vietnam above the 20th parallel (end of Operation Linebacker)

On October 23, 1972, U.S. air operations above the 20th parallel in North Vietnam were paused, marking a shift toward de-escalation