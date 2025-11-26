“Memphis Crime Collapses After Federal Crackdown”

“Memphis just saw its biggest crime drop in 25 years, and a federal crackdown is reshaping the entire city.”

https://dailyclout.io/memphis-crime-collapses-after-federal-crackdown/

CCCA: “A new analysis just revealed something shocking: Public Health Officials suspended non-emergency care over the pandemic. This derailed cancer care resulting in increased cancer progression and death.

Screenings collapsed. Diagnoses dropped. Surgeries vanished. Cancer was left spreading in bodies of women for longer.” @sense_covid @CCCAlliance

Watch Video: https://www.cccalliance.ca/we-can-do-better/

“The Covid Accountability Resolution Congress Must Pass”

“A bold new Senate proposal demands a full reckoning for the Covid era—and sets strict limits to ensure America never sacrifices its freedoms so easily again.”

https://dailyclout.io/the-covid-accountability-resolution-congress-must-pass/

“Georgia Judge Throws Out Trump Election Case in Stunning Reversal”

“The Fulton County case against Donald Trump has collapsed entirely after Georgia’s special prosecutor declared the charges legally unsustainable and the judge dismissed the indictment within minutes.”

https://dailyclout.io/georgia-judge-throws-out-trump-election-case-in-stunning-reversal/

From our sponsor - American Alternative Assets: “The world is changing fast — and so are the risks to your savings. Most people don’t realize how vulnerable their wealth really is until it’s too late.

That’s why we created a FREE Wealth Protection Guide to help you take control, safeguard what you’ve built, and strengthen your financial future with proven strategies the wealthy have relied on for decades.”

👉 Download your FREE Wealth Protection Guide now and protect what matters most:

https://offer.americanalternativeassets.com/free-wealth-protection-kit?utm_date=&lead_source=Clout&utm_campaign=28070016-Social-DailyClout&utm_source=DailyClout&utm_medium=social

BREAKING: National Guard shooter IDENTIFIED by the FBI, NOT from Washington DC and not cooperating — CNN

Tommy Robinson: Farmers, literally the hard grafting men and women who FEED us, are being arrested as they protest to save their livelihoods!

Greg Price: “Sen. Elissa Slotkin went on TV last Sunday and claimed that National Guardsmen were going to start shooting at American civilians.



Two Guardsmen have now been wounded after being shot on the streets in DC.”

German MEP Christine Anderson stood in the heart of Brussels and dropped a promise that is shaking the entire European Parliament.

This Day in History: November 26th

1789 — George Washington Proclaims the First National Thanksgiving

America’s first president declared this day a national day of thanks, creating the foundation for the modern Thanksgiving holiday.