The Well News: "Supreme Court May Gut Key Voting Rights Act Protections"

"The Supreme Court is poised to decide whether protecting minority voting rights is unconstitutional, putting the future of the Voting Rights Act at risk."

https://dailyclout.io/supreme-court-may-gut-key-voting-rights-act-protections/

TownHall: "California’s AB 495: A Trojan Horse for State Control Over Your Children?"

"California’s AB 495 could quietly redefine parental rights, giving the state unprecedented control over who makes decisions for your children."

https://dailyclout.io/californias-ab-495-a-trojan-horse-for-state-control-over-your-children/

Feds For Freedom: "Biden’s Vaccine Mandate Crushed in Historic DOJ Settlement:

"Feds For Freedom just forced the Biden administration to erase vaccine mandate records and ban discrimination in a historic legal victory for medical freedom."

https://dailyclout.io/bidens-vaccine-mandate-crushed-in-historic-doj-settlement/

TWC Health: YALE STUDY REVEALS SHOCKING TRUTH: SPIKE PROTEIN LINGERS – AND GROWS

Athena Clarke: "The MTA BOSSES were supposed to protect its workers, not leave them hanging when it matters most. When politics takes precedence over people, New Yorkers lose. I stand with transit workers who deserve real representation and real respect. "

DCAT: "Moderna to Cut 10% of Global Workforce Amid Falling COVID Vaccine Sales"

"Moderna will cut 10% of its global workforce by the end of 2025 as falling COVID vaccine sales force the company to slash costs and lower revenue projections."

https://dailyclout.io/moderna-to-cut-10-of-global-workforce-amid-falling-covid-vaccine-sales/

Pam Bondi approves Letitia James investigation

Fort Bliss soldier arrested for attempting to send US tank secrets to Russia

Trump administration restricts junk food purchases through SNAP

AG Bondi orders grand jury investigation into Obama over Russia investigation

Abbott threatens expanding new map to give GOP eight more seats if Texas Democrats don’t return

NASA announces expedited plan to put nuclear reactor on the moon