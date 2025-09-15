"FBI Probes Trans Activist Groups Over Charlie Kirk Plot"

"The FBI is investigating whether trans activist groups and online communities had advance knowledge of the Charlie Kirk assassination plot after posts surfaced predicting the Sept. 10 attack."

"Charlie Kirk Shooter’s Roommate Linked to Biden Post"

"The alleged Charlie Kirk shooter’s transgender roommate, Lance Twiggs, has been linked to pro-Biden posts and online accounts that investigators say shed light on the suspect’s motives."

ABC: “Treasury Secretary Bessent says they have 'framework for a TikTok deal'“

CNN: “Trump issues an ultimatum for NATO countries on Russia sanctions”

WSJ: “Trump’s Tariffs Have Made Over $150B So Far. Where Does It Go?”

Washington Examiner: “Kirk suspect lived with trans partner, Trump targets leftist groups, funeral set”

Fox: “Sinister note from Charlie Kirk assassin revealed”

CNBC: “CDC vaccine panel to meet this week: Here's what's at stake”