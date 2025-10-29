Top Liberty Stories

“Knicks Order Zohran Mamdani Campaign Over Campaign Ad”

“The New York Knicks sent a cease-and-desist to mayoral front-runner Zohran Mamdani after his campaign aired an ad using a knockoff Knicks logo”

https://dailyclout.io/knicks-order-zohran-mamdani-campaign-over-campaign-ad/

“Ireland Elects Self-Described Socialist President in Historic Landslide”

“Ireland just delivered a historic landslide for a self-described socialist backed by pro-immigration parties, signaling a sharp left turn in the country’s politics.”

https://dailyclout.io/ireland-elects-self-described-socialist-president-in-historic-landslide/

“FBI Releases New Jan. 6 Pipe Bomb Video — But With Key Footage Still Withheld, Questions Deepen”

“The FBI’s new Jan. 6 pipe bomb video revives the case without answering its biggest questions — because the most revealing security footage remains withheld.”

https://dailyclout.io/fbi-releases-new-jan-6-pipe-bomb-video-but-with-key-footage-still-withheld-questions-deepen/

“Antifa Targets Independent Journalists: Doxxing, Arrests, and Funding Trails”

Watch the full episode here: https://rumble.com/v70n05g-deceptive-polls-no-kings-after-action-report-antifa-targets-journalists.html

FEDs takedown drug trafficking operation in Kensington, Philadelphia

James Comer demands investigation into whether Biden doctor Kevin O’Connor should lose his license

Microsoft Teams Will Soon Track If You’re Really in the Office - Is Your Privacy at Risk?

Judge extends order barring Trump from firing federal workers during shutdown

Zohran Mamdani LIES About Fake Aunt Who Was Scared to Take Subway After 9/11

ICE Leaders to be Replaced by Border Patrol Officials in Major DHS Shakeup

Trump fires entire board overseeing D.C. construction amid White House ballroom controversy

This Day in History videos: October 29th

1888 — Convention of Constantinople guarantees free navigation of the Suez Canal

Signed in Constantinople by the great powers; Article I declares the canal “shall always be free… in time of war as in time of peace,” establishing a key rule for global commerce and passage.

1901 — Execution of President McKinley’s assassin, Leon Czolgosz

Czolgosz was executed by electric chair at Auburn Prison for McKinley’s murder, a swift application of due process after his conviction.

1929 — “Black Tuesday” stock market crash

Mass panic on the NYSE saw more than 16 million shares traded and steep declines, ushering in the Great Depression and spurring later U.S. financial reforms.