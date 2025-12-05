“Supreme Court Takes On Birthright Citizenship”

“The Supreme Court’s decision to hear Trump’s challenge to birthright citizenship sets the stage for a historic showdown that could redefine who becomes an American.”

“Supreme Court Hands GOP a Major 2026 Boost”

“The Supreme Court’s decision to keep Texas’ redistricting maps in place could reshape the 2026 midterms and give Republicans a decisive edge in the battle for control of Congress.”

“CDC Ends Universal Hep B Shot for Newborns”

“A CDC advisory panel has reversed its decades-long universal newborn Hep B policy, handing vaccine decisions back to parents after heated debate over safety, data, and informed consent.”

H.R. 28 — Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act of 2025



Summary: This bill limits participation in women’s and girls’ school sports to those whose biological sex at birth was female. It defines sex based on reproductive biology for Title IX purposes. The goal is to establish uniform eligibility standards in publicly funded school athletics.





How It Could Affect You:

Creates a clear eligibility rule for school sports teams designated for women and girls.

Could lead to policy changes within school athletic departments.

Affects opportunities, scholarship pathways, and competitive fairness.

Why It Matters: Sports play an important role in education and community life. This bill focuses on maintaining consistent standards for participation in women’s and girls’ sports, tying the debate to broader questions about fairness and athletic opportunity.

This Day in History: December 5th

1848 — President Polk’s State of the Union sparks the Gold Rush

Polk’s December 5 message outlined U.S. territorial consolidation and westward commercial opportunity following the Mexican–American War and sparked the Gold Rush.

1872 — Mystery ship Mary Celeste found abandoned in the Atlantic

The British brig Dei Gratia discovered the American merchant brigantine Mary Celeste adrift near the Azores with cargo and supplies intact but no crew, becoming one of history’s most famous maritime mysteries tied to 19th-century transatlantic commerce and navigation.