"A Closer Look at New York’s Family Welcome Centers" (SHORT)

"An inside look at NYC’s migrant housing deals, rising tensions in Brooklyn, and questions about how these policies impact local communities."

The Defender: "EPA to Appeal Court Ruling on Water Fluoridation Risks"

"The EPA is appealing a federal court ruling that found fluoridated drinking water poses a risk to children's brain development."

Dr. Carol Taccetta: "Halting COVID-19 'Vaccine' Trials in the 'Non-high-risk' When Benefit is Acknowledged as 'Minimal': A Next Step to Protecting All Children"

"With COVID-19 vaccine trials continuing in healthy children despite minimal benefit and known risks, experts warn: we can’t let history repeat itself."

BILLCAM: "HB 4388 To repeal sections 319F 3 and 319F 4 of the Public Health Service Act, and for other purposes"

"HB 4388 aims to repeal key sections of the Public Health Service Act that grant liability immunity to vaccine manufacturers and others during public health emergencies."

Fox: "DOJ Referred Adam Schiff for Alleged Mortgage Fraud"

"Senator Adam Schiff faces scrutiny after a federal agency referred alleged mortgage fraud findings to the Department of Justice for potential investigation."

Pam Bondi, Dan Bongino clash over Epstein files

Pam Bondi fires at least 20 officials with ties to Jack Smith: Sources