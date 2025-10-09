“Addressing global antisemitism”

Heart & Mind: "Education Strategy: Unlocking Potential and Breaking Barriers" w/ Athena Clarke

NY Attorney General Letitia James officially indicted for mortgage fraud by a Virginia federal grand jury

Donald Trump to Honor Dr. Ben Carson with Presidential Medal of Freedom

‘We’re Back, Italians!’: Trump SHOCKED Press Applauded ‘Columbus Day’ Return

2 state troopers, 1 suspect shot in Pennsylvania

Russia and China send representatives to North Korea for ruling party’s anniversary

Israel deports Greta Thunberg

Trump overturns Biden-era ban, approves major mining operation in Alaska’s Ambler District

‘Linked to Arctic Frost’: Kash Patel fires special FBI agents who worked on Jack Smith’s Trump probe

Multiple doses recommended for MMR & MMRV shots

Senate votes fail again as government shutdown drags on

Santa Cruz County, California, reinstates mask mandate in acute care facilities

Celebrations erupt in Israel and Gaza as historic ceasefire deal is reached

CNN: “It’s COMPLETELY changed around, oh my goodness! A 14 point lead for Republicans on X. A 51 point shift in the margin!”

This Day in History - 10/9

1000 - On October 9, 1000, Leif Erikson landed in North America, making him the first known European to do so, approximately 500 years before Christopher Columbus. He established a settlement in an area he called Vinland, which is thought to be part of present-day Newfoundland, Canada.

1635 — Roger Williams was banished from the Massachusetts Bay Colony for advocating that civil authorities had no right to enforce religious uniformity or punish dissenting consciences. This was significant because Williams went on to found Providence (later Rhode Island) as a refuge for religious dissenters — laying early groundwork for ideas of religious freedom and separation of church and state.

1967 - On October 9, 1967, Che Guevara was executed by the Bolivian army after being captured during a failed guerrilla campaign. His death marked the end of his efforts to spread revolutionary socialism in Latin America and transformed him into a symbol of resistance and martyrdom for many revolutionary movements worldwide.