Investigate Everything: "Vaccine Data FRAUD! They're Hiding Something From Parents" (SHORT)

Watch the full interview here: https://rumble.com/v6u0fk3-ep-250528-major-questions-and-concerns-about-child-vax-schedule-maha-hhs-w-.html

“Moderna’s New COVID Shot Approved After Trial—But Skips Placebo Testing”

"The FDA just approved Moderna’s new COVID shot mNEXSPIKE after a trial that skipped placebo testing—raising fresh concerns about vaccine safety and transparency."

https://dailyclout.io/modernas-new-covid-shot-approved-after-trial-but-skips-placebo-testing/

“Trump-backed Populist conservative Karol Nawrocki wins Poland's presidential election”

"Karol Nawrocki, a Trump-backed conservative, narrowly wins Poland’s presidential runoff—signaling a potential shift in the nation’s political balance and drawing global attention."

https://dailyclout.io/trump-backed-populist-conservative-karol-nawrocki-wins-polands-presidential-election/

"Whistleblower Alleges Biden-Era USDA Loan Forgiveness Program Discriminated by Race"

"A USDA whistleblower claims the Biden administration secretly implemented race-based loan forgiveness for minority farmers—sparking lawsuits, a federal court ruling, and a sweeping policy reversal under President Trump."

https://dailyclout.io/whistleblower-alleges-biden-era-usda-loan-forgiveness-program-discriminated-by-race/

Dr. Drew: “For too long, I was on the fence about mRNA "vaccines" for Covid. @NaomiRWolf was right. I think she speaks for millions of MAHA moms demanding to know why the men they got elected – including people I deeply respect – are not keeping their promises to pull the shots.”

“Explained: Ukraine’s Unprecedented Drone Attack on Russian Warplanes”