DNI: "DNI Gabbard Uncovers Coup Plot Against Trump by Obama Officials"

"DNI Tulsi Gabbard drops bombshell evidence exposing a coordinated intelligence coup against Trump led by top Obama-era officials."

https://dailyclout.io/dni-gabbard-uncovers-coup-plot-against-trump-by-obama-officials/

The Liberty Lobbyist: "Building Medical Freedom Movements" w/ Dr. Mary Talley Bowden

"Melissa Blasek and Dr. Mary Talley Bowden (@MdBreathe ) break down New Hampshire’s legislative battles—and how Gov. Kelly Ayotte failed the medical freedom test."

https://rumble.com/v6wh7xs-building-medical-freedom-movements-w-dr.-mary-talley-bowden.html

Investigate Everything: "Epstein Requested His Alleged Attacker as Cellmate? What the Report Really Says" (SHORT)

"Epstein asked for the cellmate who allegedly tried to kill him and the report just gets weirder."

Watch the full episode here: https://rumble.com/v6wbkne-ep250715-part-1-the-epstein-timeline-arrest-to-death.html

"Is Dairy Corrupted?" w/ Forrest Maready

"Food and medicine historian Forest Maready explains that everything we think we know about milk is wrong."

Watch Now: https://rumble.com/v6whrx8-is-dairy-corrupted-w-forrest-maready.html

JTN: "Comey Influenced by Secret Intel to End Clinton Probe"

"A newly-declassified DOJ report reveals James Comey ended the Clinton probe based on unverified intel and ignored key evidence on unsecured thumb drives."

https://dailyclout.io/comey-secret-intel-ended-clinton-probe/

The Hill: "Trump Officials Reject WHO Health Regulations Over Sovereignty Concerns"

"Trump officials reject new WHO health regulations, warning they threaten U.S. sovereignty and could enable global censorship under the guise of public health."

https://dailyclout.io/trump-officials-reject-who-health-regulations-over-sovereignty-concerns/

TWC Health: YALE STUDY REVEALS SHOCKING TRUTH: SPIKE PROTEIN LINGERS – AND GROWS”

"Twelve states are moving to ban COVID vaccines as RFK Jr. and Dr. McCullough sound the alarm—are we finally facing the truth?"

https://dailyclout.io/yale-study-reveals-shocking-truth-spike-protein-lingers-and-grows/

"Anna Paulina Luna Refers Jerome Powell to DOJ for Perjury"

"Rep. Anna Paulina Luna has formally accused Fed Chair Jerome Powell of lying under oath about a $600 million renovation, referring him to the DOJ for criminal prosecution over what she claims were luxury upgrades disguised as 'minor' repairs."

https://dailyclout.io/luna-powell-doj-perjury/

