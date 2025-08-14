DailyClout: "NIH Still Funds Scientists Who Suppressed COVID Lab Leak Debate"

"The NIH continues to fund scientists who authored the controversial “Proximal Origin” paper, despite their early private doubts about dismissing a possible COVID-19 lab leak."

DailyClout: "Athena Clarke Hits NYC’s Key Donor Mark — District 46 Is In Play"

"Athena Clarke’s campaign just hit the key donor mark to unlock NYC’s powerful public matching funds, proving she’s a serious contender in District 46."

DR. MCCULLOUGH: "THIS MAKES THE CASE FOR A PARASITE CLEANSE"

"Dr. Peter McCullough warns that dangerous parasites are a growing, ignored threat in America and urges swift action."

DailyClout: "New York Vaccine Exemption Ruling: Teen Wins Return to School"

"A New York federal judge has ruled that a school district cannot override a doctor’s vaccine exemption, allowing a teen injured by previous doses to return to class this fall."

DailyClout: "CDC Drops Major Medical Groups From Vaccine Policy Role"

"The CDC has removed eight major medical associations from its vaccine policy workgroups, citing conflicts of interest and pharmaceutical industry influence."

Trump announces he will host Kennedy Center Honors, hand-picked nominees

US Attorney Pirro says DC man who threw sandwich at officer will be charged with felony assault

"SHUT IT DOWN": OBAMA DOJ BLOCKED HILLARY CLINTON CORRUPTION PROBE WHILE TARGETING TRUMP