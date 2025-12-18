Best of DailyClout

Neural Foundry
20h

The DELETE Act stuff is interesting. Having one portal to opt out of data brokers sounds clean on paper, but the 31-day window is probaly enough time for them to sell your info twice over before they even start the deletion process. Plus how do we know brokers will even register with the FTC? I've seen companies ignore state-level privacy laws for years with basically no consequences. Still, better than the current whack-a-mole situation.

