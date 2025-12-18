“Trump State Department Declares War on ‘Destructive Ideologies’”

“The Trump administration is rewriting America’s human rights playbook, recasting DEI, gender policies, and speech restrictions as violations rather than virtues.”

https://dailyclout.io/trump-state-department-declares-war-on-destructive-ideologies/

“Dr. Harvey Risch Named Chairman of the President’s Cancer Panel”

“The Trump administration has named veteran epidemiologist Harvey Risch to lead the President’s Cancer Panel, signaling a renewed focus on prevention, root causes, and transparency in the national fight against cancer.”

https://dailyclout.io/harvey-risch-named-chairman-of-the-presidents-cancer-panel/

“Georgia Lawmakers Grill Fani Willis Over Trump Prosecution Fallout”

“Georgia lawmakers hauled Fulton County DA Fani Willis before a special Senate panel, reigniting scrutiny over the collapsed Trump prosecution and the political fallout it left behind.”

https://dailyclout.io/georgia-lawmakers-grill-fani-willis-over-trump-prosecution-fallout/

Legislation Watch of the day:

H.R. 2612 — DELETE Act



Summary

The DELETE Act (H.R. 2612) would create a single, government-run website where people can request the removal of their personal information from data broker companies that buy and sell consumer data. It requires data brokers to register with the Federal Trade Commission, delete requested data within 31 days, and stop collecting new data on that individual. The bill also includes security requirements, audits, and reporting to ensure compliance, while allowing limited exceptions for legal or research purposes. Supporters say it would give individuals more control over their personal data and increase transparency in the data broker industry.





Why It Matters

Personal data is routinely collected and sold without consumers realizing it.

This Day in History: December 18th

1865 — Thirteenth Amendment proclaimed adopted by Secretary of State William H. Seward

Seward certifies/proclaims the 13th Amendment as part of the Constitution.

1892 — Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker” premieres in St. Petersburg

The ballet was first performed at the Imperial Mariinsky Theatre.