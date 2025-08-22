Top Liberty Stories
Biden’s health scrutiny, Epstein’s legacy, Nord Stream sabotage, Bolton’s return, and new questions surrounding Alcatraz feature in this week’s Top Liberty Stories.
DailyClout: "Ian Sams Testimony Raises Questions About Biden’s Health and Oval Office Access"
“Republicans say the Ian Sams testimony Biden health revelations — just four interactions in two years — cast serious doubt on Biden’s leadership in his final months.”
CBS: Federal judge blocks expansion of Everglades "Alligator Alcatraz" detention center
MSNBC: DOJ to begin sharing Epstein files with Congress Friday
The Hill: Nord Stream Pipelines BOMBING Suspect ARRESTED By Italian Police
Drew Allen: “Live from fiery Napa Valley: left pushes climate hoax”
South Korea President Lee Jae-myung and Trump to Hold Korea-U.S. Summit on August 25th
Fox: Rubio pauses worker visas for truck drivers: 'ENDANGERING AMERICAN LIVES'
FOX: Former National Security Advisor John Bolton's home SEARCHED by the FBI
Supreme Court allows Trump administration to move forward with $800M NIH grant cuts
New California redistricting law could shift congressional maps
The Liberty Lobbyist: "From Crisis to City Council"
Lavrov: No Putin–Zelensky meeting is planned, as Kiev has rejected all the principles agreed to at the Alaska summit.
Cracker Barrel's New Modern Logo Draws Criticism, Stock Plunges
