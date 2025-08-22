DailyClout: "Ian Sams Testimony Raises Questions About Biden’s Health and Oval Office Access"

“Republicans say the Ian Sams testimony Biden health revelations — just four interactions in two years — cast serious doubt on Biden’s leadership in his final months.”

https://dailyclout.io/ian-sams-testimony-raises-questions-about-bidens-health-and-oval-office-access/

CBS: Federal judge blocks expansion of Everglades "Alligator Alcatraz" detention center

MSNBC: DOJ to begin sharing Epstein files with Congress Friday

The Hill: Nord Stream Pipelines BOMBING Suspect ARRESTED By Italian Police

Drew Allen: “Live from fiery Napa Valley: left pushes climate hoax”

https://rumble.com/v6xxu8k-live-from-fiery-napa-valley-left-pushes-climate-hoax.html

South Korea President Lee Jae-myung and Trump to Hold Korea-U.S. Summit on August 25th

Fox: Rubio pauses worker visas for truck drivers: 'ENDANGERING AMERICAN LIVES'

FOX: Former National Security Advisor John Bolton's home SEARCHED by the FBI

Supreme Court allows Trump administration to move forward with $800M NIH grant cuts

New California redistricting law could shift congressional maps

The Liberty Lobbyist: "From Crisis to City Council"

https://rumble.com/v6xwfa8-from-crisis-to-city-council.html

Lavrov: No Putin–Zelensky meeting is planned, as Kiev has rejected all the principles agreed to at the Alaska summit.

Cracker Barrel's New Modern Logo Draws Criticism, Stock Plunges

From our sponsor - NativePath: "Say goodbye to joint stiffness and hello to glowing skin with NativePath Collagen — the pure, peptide-powered formula trusted by over a million happy customers."



Visit getnativepath.com/DAILYCLOUT and start your transformation today!