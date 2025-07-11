JTN: "Trump Planned Parenthood Defunding Bill Challenged by Judge’s Order"

"The Trump administration is fighting to reinstate its Planned Parenthood defunding bill after a federal judge temporarily blocked its enforcement."

https://dailyclout.io/trump-planned-parenthood-defunding-bill-challenged-by-judges-order/

DailyClout: "Safety Issues from CVXGA1 Sprayable COVID Vaccine Trial Results"

"A new sprayable COVID vaccine known as CVXGA1 has entered clinical testing with the goal of offering needle-free immunization against COVID-19."

The Hill: "FDA Grants Full Approval to Moderna COVID Shot for At-Risk Kids"

"The FDA has fully approved the Moderna COVID vaccine for high-risk children, limiting its use to those with underlying conditions following a major policy shift by HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr."

https://dailyclout.io/moderna-covid-vaccine-approved-for-high-risk-children/

TWC: "NEW STUDY CONFIRMS THAT DR. MCCULLOUGH WAS RIGHT ABOUT THE THREAT OF PARASITES"

"A new study reveals over 90% of Southern California game fish carry parasites dangerous to humans—prompting doctors like Peter McCullough to call out the CDC for ignoring a growing public health crisis."

https://dailyclout.io/new-study-confirms-that-dr-mccullough-was-right-about-the-threat-of-parasites-sponsored/

EPA-GOV: "EPA Publishes New Geoengineering and Contrail Resources"

"The EPA has released new online resources addressing geoengineering and contrails, aiming to clarify the science and respond to growing public concern."

https://dailyclout.io/epa-publishes-new-geoengineering-and-contrail-resources/

ICE agent storms CA surgery center to arrest landscaper, staff block arrest in dramatic standoff

Protestors clash with ICE during cannabis farm immigration raid

State Dept 'undertaking a historic reorganization' as SCOTUS OKs mass firings in federal agencies