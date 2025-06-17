Top Liberty Stories
DailyClout staff
"Sweden’s Crisis Power Reform Sparks Democracy Concerns"
"Sweden’s new crisis powers proposal could let the government bypass parliament during emergencies—critics say it’s a dangerous path toward authoritarianism."
https://dailyclout.io/sweden-crisis-powers-reform/
"Minnesota Lawmaker Shooting Suspect Captured After Manhunt"
"The suspect in the Minnesota lawmaker shooting that left one legislator dead and another wounded has been captured, ending a tense two-day manhunt."
https://dailyclout.io/minnesota-lawmaker-shooting-suspect-captured-after-manhunt/
"Watchdog: CCP Tied to U.S. Climate Groups"
"A new report exposes how the Chinese Communist Party is quietly steering U.S. climate policy through nonprofit networks—raising urgent national security concerns."
https://dailyclout.io/watchdog-ccp-tied-to-u-s-climate-groups/
"America's Chosen Jihadist: The Rebirth of Syria Or The Next Mirage?"
"A former jihadist once hunted by the West now rules Syria—with America’s quiet approval and the world's wary hope for peace.”
https://dailyclout.io/americas-chosen-jihadist-the-rebirth-of-syria-or-the-next-mirage/
"Declassified Report Details Alleged China Fake Driver’s License Election Plot in 2020"
"Declassified intel reveals a disturbing China-backed plot involving fake U.S. driver’s licenses to sway the 2020 election through fraudulent mail-in ballots."
https://dailyclout.io/declassified-report-details-alleged-china-fake-drivers-license-election-plot-in-2020/
"Judge Rules Trump DEI Grant Termination Was Unlawful"
"A federal judge has overturned the Trump administration’s DEI grant termination, restoring NIH funding for LGBTQ and diversity-related health research."
https://dailyclout.io/judge-rules-trump-dei-grant-termination-was-unlawful/
