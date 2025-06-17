"Sweden’s Crisis Power Reform Sparks Democracy Concerns"

"Sweden’s new crisis powers proposal could let the government bypass parliament during emergencies—critics say it’s a dangerous path toward authoritarianism."

"Minnesota Lawmaker Shooting Suspect Captured After Manhunt"

"The suspect in the Minnesota lawmaker shooting that left one legislator dead and another wounded has been captured, ending a tense two-day manhunt."

"Watchdog: CCP Tied to U.S. Climate Groups"

"A new report exposes how the Chinese Communist Party is quietly steering U.S. climate policy through nonprofit networks—raising urgent national security concerns."

"America's Chosen Jihadist: The Rebirth of Syria Or The Next Mirage?"

"A former jihadist once hunted by the West now rules Syria—with America’s quiet approval and the world's wary hope for peace.”

"Declassified Report Details Alleged China Fake Driver’s License Election Plot in 2020"

"Declassified intel reveals a disturbing China-backed plot involving fake U.S. driver’s licenses to sway the 2020 election through fraudulent mail-in ballots."

"Judge Rules Trump DEI Grant Termination Was Unlawful"

"A federal judge has overturned the Trump administration’s DEI grant termination, restoring NIH funding for LGBTQ and diversity-related health research."

