"Trump Moves Space Command HQ to Alabama"

"Trump confirmed the U.S. Space Command headquarters will move to Huntsville, Alabama, reversing Biden’s Colorado decision after years of political debate."

"Who Was The Killer?: An American Game Show"

"What is the inevitable conclusion of perpetually mounting tensions? The endless stream of shootings, riots, and conflicts we see on our screens is curated, framed, and monetized."

"America’s Working Mothers Crisis Deepens"

"America faces a working mothers labor force crisis, with participation down to 57.5%—threatening GDP growth, local economies, and the nation’s future competitiveness."

CBS: “Judge says Trump administration violated law by deploying National Guard to L.A.”

CBN: “Friend of Terrorists: How Qatar is Buying Influence in Washington”

National Desk: “Peter Navarro warns tariff Supreme Court ruling will threaten US economy”

Alive: “Judge holds Fulton Co., Georgia commissioners in contempt over not seating two GOP nominees to election board”

NY Post: “President Trump demanded drug companies make their data on the effectiveness of COVID vaccines available to the public, suggesting that the ‘question’ over whether the jab actually saved lives has ‘ripped apart’ the CDC.”

ABC: “Pennsylvania top Democrat county commissioner among 22 arrested in 'massive' drug investigation”

ABC: “Rudy Giuliani injured in New Hampshire car crash”

Today: China's Xi Jinping and Russia's Vladimir Putin Begin Series of Talks

NY Post: “7 US Navy Ships and a Submarine Swarm Caribbean as Venezuela Warns ‘We Will Fight’”

The Hill: “9 Fmr. CDC Directors BASH RFK Jr In NYT Op-Ed, Call Him DANGER To Public Health”