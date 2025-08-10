Top Liberty Stories
"From vaccine battles to federal grant reform and whistleblower bombshells, Top Liberty Stories spotlights this week’s biggest fights for freedom."
The Guardian: "FDA May End Pfizer COVID Vaccine for Young Children"
"The FDA may pull the Pfizer COVID vaccine for young children, a move many parents and health freedom advocates see as overdue."
http://dailyclout.io/fda-pfizer-covid-vaccine-young-children/
White House: "Trump Executive Order Targets Wasteful Federal Grants and Far-Left Programs"
"Trump signs an executive order to end wasteful federal grants, cutting funding for far-left agendas and restoring taxpayer accountability."
https://dailyclout.io/trump-executive-order-targets-wasteful-federal-grants-and-far-left-programs/
Project Veritas: "Whistleblower: Bill Barr Plotted Secret Trump Prosecutions"
"Whistleblower claims reveal Bill Barr held secret meetings with DC insiders to plan prosecutions aimed at stopping Donald Trump’s return to power."
http://dailyclout.io/whistleblower-bill-barr-plotted-secret-trump-prosecutions/
This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
"MAHA Betrayals Spark Outrage!" w/ Naomi Wolf & Sasha Latypova
https://rumble.com/v6xbv36-maha-betrayals-spark-outrage-w-naomi-wolf-and-sasha-latypova.html
"The Alarming Truth About mRNA Vaccines and Your Health" w/ Nicolas Hulscher
https://rumble.com/v6xbpa0-the-alarming-truth-about-mrna-vaccines-and-your-health-w-nicolas-hulscher.html
"Obama, Hillary, and Soros in the New World Order Agenda EXPOSED" w/ Mel K
https://rumble.com/v6xbkm2-obama-hillary-and-soros-in-the-new-world-order-agenda-exposed-w-mel-k.html
Benny Johnson: “Vice President JD Vance just delivered a masterclass and exposed how Democrats rig elections.”
Nicolas Hulscher, MPH: “STUDY: mRNA ‘Vaccination’ Causes INSTANT Biological Damage”
Ron Johnson: "They KNEW the mRNA vaccine didn’t stay in the arm. They KNEW the spike protein was toxic. They LIED to us."
Laura Loomer: “Now that I have uncovered the identity of CaseyMeansMD ’s husband BrianNickerson , and have exposed him as a woke radical leftist, people are digging up his old videos.”
This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
https://timothywiney.substack.com/p/church-of-the-living-waters
https://timothywiney.substack.com/p/its-official-scotus-guilty-of-genocide