The Guardian: "FDA May End Pfizer COVID Vaccine for Young Children"

"The FDA may pull the Pfizer COVID vaccine for young children, a move many parents and health freedom advocates see as overdue."

http://dailyclout.io/fda-pfizer-covid-vaccine-young-children/

White House: "Trump Executive Order Targets Wasteful Federal Grants and Far-Left Programs"

"Trump signs an executive order to end wasteful federal grants, cutting funding for far-left agendas and restoring taxpayer accountability."

https://dailyclout.io/trump-executive-order-targets-wasteful-federal-grants-and-far-left-programs/

Project Veritas: "Whistleblower: Bill Barr Plotted Secret Trump Prosecutions"

"Whistleblower claims reveal Bill Barr held secret meetings with DC insiders to plan prosecutions aimed at stopping Donald Trump’s return to power."

http://dailyclout.io/whistleblower-bill-barr-plotted-secret-trump-prosecutions/

"MAHA Betrayals Spark Outrage!" w/ Naomi Wolf & Sasha Latypova

https://rumble.com/v6xbv36-maha-betrayals-spark-outrage-w-naomi-wolf-and-sasha-latypova.html

"The Alarming Truth About mRNA Vaccines and Your Health" w/ Nicolas Hulscher

https://rumble.com/v6xbpa0-the-alarming-truth-about-mrna-vaccines-and-your-health-w-nicolas-hulscher.html

"Obama, Hillary, and Soros in the New World Order Agenda EXPOSED" w/ Mel K

https://rumble.com/v6xbkm2-obama-hillary-and-soros-in-the-new-world-order-agenda-exposed-w-mel-k.html

Benny Johnson: “Vice President JD Vance just delivered a masterclass and exposed how Democrats rig elections.”

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH: “STUDY: mRNA ‘Vaccination’ Causes INSTANT Biological Damage”

Ron Johnson: "They KNEW the mRNA vaccine didn’t stay in the arm. They KNEW the spike protein was toxic. They LIED to us."

Laura Loomer: “Now that I have uncovered the identity of CaseyMeansMD ’s husband BrianNickerson , and have exposed him as a woke radical leftist, people are digging up his old videos.”