“How Europe Became Hostile Ground for Jews”

“Europe’s moral compass is spinning wildly as old hatreds return under new slogans, leaving Jews once again exposed in a continent that claims to defend human rights.”

https://dailyclout.io/how-europe-became-hostile-ground-for-jews/

“The West’s Soft Suicide, Courtesy of the UN”

“While Americans foot the bill, the UN quietly empowers China, coddles authoritarians, and erodes our rights.”

https://dailyclout.io/the-wests-soft-suicide-courtesy-of-the-un/

“NIH Directors: The World Needs a New Pandemic Playbook”

“New analysis reveals why decades of pandemic planning collapsed—and how flawed gain-of-function research left the world exposed.”

https://dailyclout.io/nih-directors-the-world-needs-a-new-pandemic-playbook/

“Trump DOJ opens mortgage fraud probe into Eric Swalwell”

“Rep. Eric Swalwell faces a sweeping federal probe into alleged mortgage fraud just as rumors swirl about a possible run for California governor.”

https://dailyclout.io/trump-doj-opens-mortgage-fraud-probe-into-eric-swalwell/

The Digital Dollar is closer than ever — and it could mean the end of financial privacy as we know it.

Governments are still pushing for total financial surveillance, and once a digital dollar becomes reality, every transaction could be tracked, traced, and controlled.

James Comey, Letitia James challenge Trump-appointee Lindsey Halligan

Legislation of the day:

S. 2519 — Medical Debt Relief Act of 2025



The Medical Debt Relief Act would stop credit agencies and lenders from using medical debt to determine creditworthiness. Supporters say it gives families breathing room after medical emergencies and prevents hospital bills from damaging credit scores.



How It Could Affect You:

Removes medical debt from credit reports and scores.

Makes it easier to qualify for mortgages, loans, and credit cards.

Helps families recover financially after illness or unexpected medical expenses.

Why It Matters: Medical debt is one of the top reasons Americans struggle with credit. By separating health costs from credit scoring, this bill could help people rebuild stability and access fairer financial opportunities.

Donald Trump brutally rejects BBC’s apology, vows to forge ahead with lawsuit

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s former chief of staff indicted on public corruption charges

Trump Administration Sues to Stop California Redistricting

Judge orders Kohberger to pay additional restitution

This Day in History: November 14th

1969 – Mariner 9 becomes first spacecraft to orbit another planet

On November 14, NASA’s Mariner 9 entered orbit around Mars, making it the first human‑made object to orbit another planet.

1972 – The Dow Jones Industrial Average closes above 1,000 for the first time

On November 14, 1972, the U.S. stock market benchmark cleared the 1,000 mark (ending the day at 1,003.16), signalling a milestone in free‑enterprise confidence.



