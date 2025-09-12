"Charlie Kirk Assassination: Suspect Identified"

"Authorities have identified 22-year-old Tyler Robinson as the suspect in Charlie Kirk’s assassination, arrested after a nationwide manhunt and family intervention."

https://dailyclout.io/charlie-kirk-assassination-suspect-identified/

Liberate News: "The War on Terror Came Home: Manufacturing a Right-Wing Boogeyman"

"By reframing the War on Terror to target Americans, the Biden administration and its media allies built a boogeyman of 'right-wing extremism,' inflating numbers, ignoring left-wing violence, and justifying censorship, surveillance, and political suppression."

https://dailyclout.io/the-war-on-terror-came-home-manufacturing-a-right-wing-boogeyman/

DailyClout: "Federal Court Rules 9/11 Lawsuit Against Saudi Arabia Can Go to Trial"

"A U.S. judge has ruled that 9/11 victims’ families can finally take Saudi Arabia to trial, a landmark step in their decades-long fight for accountability."

https://dailyclout.io/federal-court-rules-9-11-lawsuit-against-saudi-arabia-can-go-to-trial/

"CDC’s Rochelle Walensky Finds a New Platform in Alzheimer’s Research"

"Former CDC director Rochelle Walensky has joined ImmunoBrain’s board, sparking both hope for Alzheimer’s breakthroughs and skepticism over biotech hype."

https://dailyclout.io/cdcs-rochelle-walensky-finds-a-new-platform-in-alzheimers-research/

The Washington Examiner: “Rapid Retribution: Republicans get those who celebrate Charlie Kirk’s death fired”

CBS: “Rapid Retribution: Republicans get those who celebrate Charlie Kirk’s death fired”

ABC: “California lawmakers advance bill banning police from wearing masks”

Athena Clarke: “On this solemn day, we honor the fallen of 9/11 and grieve Charlie Kirk. Unity > division. Life is a gift.”

"Support a candidate who puts Brooklyn families before corporate interests. Donate today to Athena Clarke for City Council District 46 and help her qualify for matching funds."

https://contribute.nycvotes.org/campaigns/athenaclarke/contributions/new

Reuters: “Belarus releases 52 prisoners after Trump appeal”