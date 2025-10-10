“Tamara Lich and Chris Barber Sentenced for Freedom Convoy Role”

“Canadian truckers’ Freedom Convoy ends in court as organizers face sentences for their role in the 2022 Ottawa protest.”

“U.S. Oil Production Hits Record 13.6 Million Barrels Per Day”

“U.S. oil production hits a record 13.6 million barrels per day, prompting higher forecasts and lower global price outlooks.”

Heart & Mind: “Truth & Solutions: Addressing Issues in the Black Community”

Watch the full interview with NYC Council District 46 candidate Athena Clarke (@Clarke4Council) now:

“Dominion Voting Systems Sold to GOP-Linked Firm”

“Dominion Voting Systems has been sold and rebranded as ‘Liberty Vote,’ a GOP-linked firm pledging paper-based transparency and alignment with Trump’s contested election order.”

ANTIFA Handbook Author - Mark Bray, Rutgers professor - Flees the USA

North Dakota judge upholds trans youth care ban

Putin admits Russia shot down Azerbaijan Airlines plane last year

Letitia James breaks silence after federal indictment

Trump EPA chief uncovers BILLIONS in ‘payoffs’ to Biden ‘activists’

IDF troops withdraw from Gaza Strip

First Lady Melania Trump announces deal with Putin to reunite children impacted by Russia

Peru’s president removed by Congress, legislature chief sworn in

This Day in History: 10/10

1767 — Mason–Dixon Line survey completed.

Charles Mason and Jeremiah Dixon finished surveying the boundary between Pennsylvania and Maryland (also affecting Delaware/West Virginia). This clarified property rights, jurisdiction, and later symbolized the line between slave and free states—an enduring marker in the fight for ordered liberty under law.

1911 — “Double Ten” (Wuchang Uprising) ignites the Chinese Revolution.

An uprising on October 10 launched the revolution that ended imperial rule and birthed the Republic of China; commemorated as Taiwan’s National Day. It was a pivotal anti-authoritarian break in East Asia and today is tied directly to Taiwan’s free-market, democratic society—an important U.S. partner in the Pacific.

1967 — Outer Space Treaty enters into force.

The foundational space-law treaty took effect on Oct 10, 1967. This treaty keeps WMDs out of orbit and affirms free, peaceful access to space, which is vital for communications, navigation, and economic liberty.

1973 — Vice President Spiro Agnew resigns.

On October 10, VP Agnew resigned and pleaded nolo contendere to a felony tax charge. This supported the

rule of law and constitutional accountability, and the peaceful transfer mechanisms functioned without crisis.