Trump’s executive orders, CDC cuts, a Millennial death crisis, and military lawyers in D.C. headline this week’s Top Liberty Stories.
"Wind Turbine Tariffs Investigation"
"The Trump administration’s new wind turbine tariffs investigation could reshape U.S. clean energy policy and raise costs across the industry."
"Tariffs Slash $4 Trillion Deficit"
"The CBO projects that Trump’s tariffs will slash the U.S. deficit by $4 trillion over the next decade, reshaping America’s fiscal landscape."
"CDC Workforce Cuts Confirmed"
"The CDC has confirmed 600 employee layoffs as part of a sweeping HHS restructuring led by RFK Jr., sparking concerns over public health capacity and agency morale."
"Trump’s Flag Burning Executive Order Challenged"
"Trump’s new executive order on flag burning reignites a constitutional clash, challenging decades of Supreme Court precedent on free speech."
DailyClout: "Millennials Face Historic U.S. Mortality Crisis"
"A shocking new study reveals a Millennial mortality crisis in the U.S., with young adults dying at far higher rates than peers in other wealthy nations."
DailyClout: "Trump Deploys Military Lawyers in D.C. Cases"
"Trump deploys military lawyers in D.C., assigning 20 JAG officers to civilian prosecutions amid Justice Department shortages and political controversy."
OneIndia News: “Trump’s CHILLING Warning To US Ally | Blasts South Korea President Myung Mins Before Meet”
Fox News: “How redistricting Florida would look”
Mass. and other states consider breaking away from CDC on vaccine guidance
CNN: “Trump Signs Executive Order Ending Cashless Bail”
Forbes: “DeSantis Announces Latest Illegal Immigration Crackdown: Panhandle Immigration Enforcement Operation”
Protests take place across the UK against hotels housing asylum seekers
Straight Arrow News: “Crypto industry’s $130 million investment in Congress is paying off”
