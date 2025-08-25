"Wind Turbine Tariffs Investigation"

"The Trump administration’s new wind turbine tariffs investigation could reshape U.S. clean energy policy and raise costs across the industry."

"Tariffs Slash $4 Trillion Deficit"

"The CBO projects that Trump’s tariffs will slash the U.S. deficit by $4 trillion over the next decade, reshaping America’s fiscal landscape."

"CDC Workforce Cuts Confirmed"

"The CDC has confirmed 600 employee layoffs as part of a sweeping HHS restructuring led by RFK Jr., sparking concerns over public health capacity and agency morale."

"Trump’s Flag Burning Executive Order Challenged"

"Trump’s new executive order on flag burning reignites a constitutional clash, challenging decades of Supreme Court precedent on free speech."

DailyClout: "Millennials Face Historic U.S. Mortality Crisis"

"A shocking new study reveals a Millennial mortality crisis in the U.S., with young adults dying at far higher rates than peers in other wealthy nations."

DailyClout: "Trump Deploys Military Lawyers in D.C. Cases"

"Trump deploys military lawyers in D.C., assigning 20 JAG officers to civilian prosecutions amid Justice Department shortages and political controversy."

OneIndia News: “Trump’s CHILLING Warning To US Ally | Blasts South Korea President Myung Mins Before Meet”

Fox News: “How redistricting Florida would look”

Mass. and other states consider breaking away from CDC on vaccine guidance

CNN: “Trump Signs Executive Order Ending Cashless Bail”

Forbes: “DeSantis Announces Latest Illegal Immigration Crackdown: Panhandle Immigration Enforcement Operation”

Protests take place across the UK against hotels housing asylum seekers

Straight Arrow News: “Crypto industry’s $130 million investment in Congress is paying off”