“Oregon Spends $1.5 Billion on Illegal Immigrant Healthcare”

“Oregon’s new $1.5 billion budget for illegal immigrant healthcare—more than double what it spends on state police—has ignited fierce debate over the state’s priorities.”

https://dailyclout.io/oregon-spends-1-5-billion-on-illegal-immigrant-healthcare/

“Trans and Queer Identification Plummets Among Gen Z, New Report Finds”

“A sweeping new study finds transgender and queer identification among Gen Z has dropped by nearly half in just two years, signaling what researchers call a major “post-progressive” cultural shift on campuses.”

https://dailyclout.io/trans-and-queer-identification-plummets-among-gen-z-new-report-finds/

“GOP Moves to Crush Antifa After Charlie Kirk Assassination”

“After Charlie Kirk’s assassination, Republicans are rallying to redefine Antifa as a domestic terrorist group and deploy federal tools to crush its network for good.”

https://dailyclout.io/gop-moves-to-crush-antifa-after-charlie-kirk-assassination/

US revokes visas for 50 Mexican officials

Supreme Court declined to take up a Colorado challenging a school district’s policy that allows staff to conceal a student’s “gender identity” from parents

DHS exposes Mexican cartels’ $50K bounty plot to assassinate ICE agents

Federal judge orders fence around Chicago Broadview ICE facility to be taken down

Minnesota residents guilty of voter fraud were paid by state, rep says

Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar endorses socialist Senator Omar Fateh for Minneapolis mayor

Today Supreme Court hearing case against Voting Rights Act

‘No Kings’ upcoming protests draw GOP claims of prolonging shutdown

Border Patrol vehicle in Chicago rammed during immigration operation

Trump administration warns China plans to control world’s supply chains

This Day in History Videos: October 15th

October 15, 1924 — President Calvin Coolidge proclaimed the Statue of Liberty a U.S. National Monument: The Statue of Liberty is an enduring symbol of individual liberty, welcoming immigrants yearning to “breathe free.” This act enshrined the monument as a protected symbol of freedom under American law.

October 15, 1991 — The U.S. Senate confirmed Clarence Thomas to the Supreme Court by a 52–48 vote: The confirmation placed a conservative jurist on the Supreme Court, potentially influencing the Court’s interpretation of constitutional rights, federalism, and individual liberties for decades.

October 15, 1966 — National Historic Preservation Act (NHPA) signed by President Lyndon Johnson - This act protects historic places—battlefields, churches, courthouses—safeguarding property and community heritage.