DailyClout: “Did a New York Regulator Run an Illegal Censorship Scheme?”

“A New York regulator’s covert pressure campaign against the NRA is now at the center of a Supreme Court showdown over whether powerful bureaucrats can hide behind qualified immunity to escape accountability.”

https://dailyclout.io/did-a-new-york-regulator-run-an-illegal-censorship-scheme/

“Pentagon Flags Vindman for Possible Ukraine Dealings”

“The Pentagon is urging Congress to probe whether Rep. Eugene Vindman secretly consulted for Ukraine before taking office—a charge he calls a political hit job.”

https://dailyclout.io/pentagon-flags-vindman-for-possible-ukraine-dealings/

“The AI Bubble, Insider Exodus, and America’s Hidden Recession”

“Pentagon Launches Probe Into Kelly’s Message to the Troops”

“The Pentagon has opened an inquiry into Sen. Mark Kelly after he urged U.S. troops to refuse “illegal orders” in a video that quickly ignited political controversy.”

https://dailyclout.io/pentagon-launches-probe-into-kellys-message-to-the-troops/

“How Architecture, Oil Lamps, and Censorship Shaped 19th-Century Life”

H.R. 1151 — Freedom to Invest in Tomorrow’s Workforce Act

Summary:

This bill expands the allowable uses of 529 education accounts so workers can use them for career training, certifications, professional licenses, and continuing-education programs. It modernizes outdated rules that limit tax-advantaged education savings to traditional college tuition.

Potential Business Impacts:

Easier employee upskilling without additional employer subsidies.

More candidates obtaining job-ready certifications.

Improved retention as workers gain career-advancing opportunities.

Greater alignment between workforce skills and market needs.

Why It Matters:

As hiring markets tighten, employers need workers who can rapidly pivot and reskill. By expanding 529 eligibility, the bill supports a pipeline of better-trained talent without raising employer benefit costs.

This Day in History: November 25th

1783 – Evacuation of British Troops from New York City

After the American Revolutionary War, the last British units departed Manhattan, and George Washington entered in triumph.

1963 – State funeral and burial of John F. Kennedy at Arlington

After his assassination, President Kennedy’s funeral procession and mass underscored national commitment to leadership and liberty under the Constitution.



