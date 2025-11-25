Top Liberty Stories
Regulators, Pentagon probes, censorship fights, AI turmoil, and rising Bible sales define today’s news.
DailyClout: “Did a New York Regulator Run an Illegal Censorship Scheme?”
“A New York regulator’s covert pressure campaign against the NRA is now at the center of a Supreme Court showdown over whether powerful bureaucrats can hide behind qualified immunity to escape accountability.”
https://dailyclout.io/did-a-new-york-regulator-run-an-illegal-censorship-scheme/
American Alternative Assets: A global credit bubble. Record margin debt. A weakening dollar.
And inflation eating away at retirees’ savings every single year.
Learn why more advisors, institutions, and central banks are turning to physical gold.
👉 Read our latest blog for the full breakdown.
https://americanalternativeassets.com/blog/the-new-retirement-reality/?utm_source=28070016-Social-DailyClout
“Pentagon Flags Vindman for Possible Ukraine Dealings”
“The Pentagon is urging Congress to probe whether Rep. Eugene Vindman secretly consulted for Ukraine before taking office—a charge he calls a political hit job.”
https://dailyclout.io/pentagon-flags-vindman-for-possible-ukraine-dealings/
“The AI Bubble, Insider Exodus, and America’s Hidden Recession”
Watch the full interview here: https://rumble.com/v7229sw-is-ai-creating-imaginary-wealth.html
“Pentagon Launches Probe Into Kelly’s Message to the Troops”
“The Pentagon has opened an inquiry into Sen. Mark Kelly after he urged U.S. troops to refuse “illegal orders” in a video that quickly ignited political controversy.”
https://dailyclout.io/pentagon-launches-probe-into-kellys-message-to-the-troops/
Best of DailyClout is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
“How Architecture, Oil Lamps, and Censorship Shaped 19th-Century Life”
Watch the full episode here: https://rumble.com/v722e0y-letter-from-lenox-essay-read.html
Bible Sales Are Surging
AOC email seeks donations for turkey giveaway — but money goes straight to her campaign coffers
Judge Ignored Warnings: Violent Offender Freed Before Setting Woman Ablaze on Train!”
Trump Says He’ll Visit China in April
More than 300 students kidnapped in Nigeria as outrage grows across Africa
H.R. 1151 — Freedom to Invest in Tomorrow’s Workforce Act
Summary:
This bill expands the allowable uses of 529 education accounts so workers can use them for career training, certifications, professional licenses, and continuing-education programs. It modernizes outdated rules that limit tax-advantaged education savings to traditional college tuition.
Potential Business Impacts:
Easier employee upskilling without additional employer subsidies.
More candidates obtaining job-ready certifications.
Improved retention as workers gain career-advancing opportunities.
Greater alignment between workforce skills and market needs.
Why It Matters:
As hiring markets tighten, employers need workers who can rapidly pivot and reskill. By expanding 529 eligibility, the bill supports a pipeline of better-trained talent without raising employer benefit costs.
This Day in History: November 25th
1783 – Evacuation of British Troops from New York City
After the American Revolutionary War, the last British units departed Manhattan, and George Washington entered in triumph.
1963 – State funeral and burial of John F. Kennedy at Arlington
After his assassination, President Kennedy’s funeral procession and mass underscored national commitment to leadership and liberty under the Constitution.
Best of DailyClout is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Third party actors removing rights due to exercise of 1A rights is a growing censorship issue in that it is not limited to the NRA. Particularly with the changes in money on the horizon, the need to protect one’s freedom from debanking has caused many to question their expenditures. (Wrong political side? Wrong faith?)