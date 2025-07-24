Financial Express: "Trump Secures US-Indonesia Trade Deal Slashing Tariffs to 19%"

"Trump strikes major trade deal with Indonesia, eliminating nearly all tariffs on U.S. goods and slashing import duties on Indonesian products—boosting American farmers, automakers, and exporters."

Washington Examiner: "65,000 Migrant Child Abuse Reports Ignored by Biden Admin"

"Over 65,000 warnings about migrant child abuse were flagged—and ignored—under the Biden administration, as whistleblowers allege a cover-up that left thousands of vulnerable children at risk."

Vice President Vance just exposed Microsoft for FIRING 9,000 American Workers to then go for H-1B Visas

"Xi Van Fleet - The CCP’s Land Grab and the Continuing Cultural Threat to U.S. Sovereignty"

“Operation Grayskull Results”

“@Kinston_Truth warns AI and brain chips aren’t progress... they’re demonic possession in disguise”

Bruce Cain: "Trump's Genius Act moves us toward a Dystopian Chinese Credit and Control System"

"The Stablecoin Digital Currency will bring about the Globalist Great Reset"