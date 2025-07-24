Top Liberty Stories
Trump slashes tariffs in historic trade deal, Biden admin accused of ignoring 65,000 child abuse reports, and VP Vance exposes Big Tech betrayal of U.S. workers.
Financial Express: "Trump Secures US-Indonesia Trade Deal Slashing Tariffs to 19%"
"Trump strikes major trade deal with Indonesia, eliminating nearly all tariffs on U.S. goods and slashing import duties on Indonesian products—boosting American farmers, automakers, and exporters."
Washington Examiner: "65,000 Migrant Child Abuse Reports Ignored by Biden Admin"
"Over 65,000 warnings about migrant child abuse were flagged—and ignored—under the Biden administration, as whistleblowers allege a cover-up that left thousands of vulnerable children at risk."
Vice President Vance just exposed Microsoft for FIRING 9,000 American Workers to then go for H-1B Visas
"Xi Van Fleet - The CCP’s Land Grab and the Continuing Cultural Threat to U.S. Sovereignty"
“Operation Grayskull Results”
“@Kinston_Truth warns AI and brain chips aren’t progress... they’re demonic possession in disguise”
Bruce Cain: "Trump's Genius Act moves us toward a Dystopian Chinese Credit and Control System"
"The Stablecoin Digital Currency will bring about the Globalist Great Reset"