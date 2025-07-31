"U.S. Sanctions Brazilian Justice Over Bolsonaro Cases"

"The U.S. just sanctioned Brazil’s top judge for censorship and human rights abuses tied to the Bolsonaro crackdown—marking a major shift in global free speech battles."

https://dailyclout.io/us-sanctions-alexandre-de-moraes-bolsonaro-cases/

"Clapper Crony Threatened Promotion Over Russia ICA, Whistleblower Says"

"A whistleblower says a Clapper crony tried to block his promotion unless he backed the shaky Russia-Trump intel report—now the notes are public."

https://dailyclout.io/clapper-crony-threatened-promotion-over-russia-ica-whistleblower-says/

Politico: Secret Billionaire-Backed Cloud Brightening Project Faces Backlash

"A secret billionaire-funded plan to spray clouds and dim the sun sparked outrage after locals uncovered its true scale and intent."

https://dailyclout.io/secret-billionaire-backed-cloud-brightening-project-faces-backlash/

CBS: "FDA Official Vinay Prasad Resigns Amid Booster Policy Controversy"

"FDA official Vinay Prasad has resigned after just three months, following internal clashes over COVID booster policy and mounting political pressure."

https://dailyclout.io/fda-official-vinay-prasad-resigns-amid-booster-policy-controversy/

Senator Ron Johnson: Vaccine injuries are real, and those suffering have been abandoned

New report found that a MAJORITY of the largest federal agency buildings use only 25% of their total capacity

1982 CBS News segment—featuring a 34-year-old Al Gore—predicts that "25% of Florida" will end up underwater due to "the coal, oil and gas we've been burning for 100 years"

Ursula Von Der Leyen commits to "vaccinating" over 500 million children with Bill Gates. “I’m pleased to pledge $290M for Gavi, the vaccine alliance. Together with Gavi, we have the goal to vaccinate these children by 2030”