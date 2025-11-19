House to vote on Epstein files release

“RNC Fights New Jersey for Voter Roll Transparency”

“The RNC is taking New Jersey to court after state officials repeatedly refused to release public records on how voter rolls are maintained.”

“The Jan. 6 Pipe Bomb Timeline Just Got Stranger”

“Newly uncovered security footage shows Capitol Police searching a specific bush linked to the Jan. 6 pipe bomber only minutes before discovering the device at the DNC, raising sharp new questions about what really happened.”

“Former Obama Staffer With Climate Ties Still Embedded in Key Energy Agency”

“A former Obama aide with deep ties to climate activism now holds a key position inside the federal energy bureaucracy, raising new questions about political influence under the Trump administration.”

“The Socialists Are Organizing — and the Right Is Sleeping Through It”

Court blocks Texas from using new congressional map for 2026 elections

Gen Z socialist, Chi Ossé, defies Mamdani with plan to launch primary challenge against Jeffries

UN approves the Trump administration’s plan for the future of Gaza

Here’s what’s happening to electricity bills in states with the most data centers

Legislation to watch: S.2821 — American Tech Workforce Act of 2025

Summary:

This legislation would eliminate the OPT program and significantly raise H-1B wage minimums, while tightening third-party placement and approval rules.

Potential Business Impacts:

• Increased cost of foreign-based hiring programs for high-skill roles

• Hiring competitiveness pressure in tech-centered industries

• Potential improvement in domestic salary baselines and recruiting incentives

Why It Matters:

This proposal represents a notable shift in workforce policy toward prioritizing domestic applicant pools, altering HR, payroll, and talent-pipeline planning for technology-driven companies.

This Day in History: November 18th

1993 – South Africa adopts a new constitution expanding civil rights

On November 18, 1993, South Africa’s multi‑party adoption of a new constitution marked the end of white minority rule and the formal recognition of civil rights and voting equality for all citizens.

1903 – Signing of the Hay–Bunau‑Varilla Treaty (Panama Canal rights)

On November 18, 1903, the Hay–Bunau‑Varilla Treaty was signed between the U.S. and Panama, granting the U.S. rights to build and defend the Panama Canal — a strategic advance in transportation and free enterprise.