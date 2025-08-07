NBC: "Trump to Federalize D.C. After Brutal Assault"

"After a brutal carjacking assault on 19-year-old Edward “Big Balls” Coristine, Trump vows to federalize D.C. and crack down on juvenile crime."

https://dailyclout.io/trump-to-federalize-d-c-after-brutal-assault/

"Zolal Habibi: Freedom Fighters in Iran?"

"Zolal Habibi is a human rights activist who is part of the Iranian dissident government in exile. Habibi calls for Western powers to stop holding grassroots Iranian human rights groups hostage in diplomatic negotiations, and for world audiences to raise awareness about the suffering and resistance of millions of ordinary Iranian people."

Fox News: "Trump Orders New Census: Illegal Immigrants Will Not Be Counted"

"Trump orders a new 2025 census that excludes illegal immigrants, reigniting fierce debates over representation and electoral power."

https://dailyclout.io/trump-orders-new-census-illegal-immigrants-will-not-be-counted/

The Defender: "California Hospital Sued for Concealing Stillbirth Spike Linked to COVID-19 Vaccines"

"A California nurse is suing her hospital for allegedly covering up a dramatic rise in stillbirths linked to COVID-19 vaccines—and punishing her for sounding the alarm."

https://dailyclout.io/hospital-lawsuit-stillbirths-covid-vaccine/

RFK just admitted the conspiracy theorists were right. About everything. Unreal.

Mary Talley Bowden: “If the shots worked like they were supposed to… why do so many people know someone who was harmed?”

HealthBot: “If COVID wasn't planned years in advance, how did so many key people and organizations know there would be a ‘pandemic’ before it happened?”