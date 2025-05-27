Top Liberty Stories
DailyClout Staff
"Trump Calls Putin 'Absolutely Crazy' Amid Escalating Ukraine Conflict"
"Trump calls Putin 'absolutely CRAZY' after Russia launches its largest drone assault on Ukraine—and hints at new U.S. sanctions."
"Mind Control: How Fear Divides Us"

"FDA Plans to Limit COVID-19 Vaccines to High-Risk Groups"
"The FDA is narrowing COVID-19 vaccine approvals to high-risk groups only—leaving access uncertain for millions of healthy Americans under 65."
"FBI to Re-Examine Three High-Profile Unsolved Cases, Says Deputy Director Dan Bongino"
"The FBI is revisiting three of the nation’s most high-profile unsolved cases—including the Supreme Court leak, White House cocaine incident, and Jan. 6 pipe bombs—under new leadership."
"Trump Admin Moves to Cut $100M in Federal Contracts with Harvard"
"The Trump administration is moving to terminate $100 million in federal contracts with Harvard, citing alleged racial discrimination and failure to uphold federal standards."
"Supreme Court Backs Trump in Bid to Remove Biden-Appointed Agency Officials"
"The Supreme Court has paused lower court rulings blocking Trump’s removal of two Biden-appointed agency officials, reigniting a major constitutional battle over presidential authority."
“Unmasking Wearable Data Harvesting”
