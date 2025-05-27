"Trump Calls Putin 'Absolutely Crazy' Amid Escalating Ukraine Conflict"

"Trump calls Putin 'absolutely CRAZY' after Russia launches its largest drone assault on Ukraine—and hints at new U.S. sanctions."

https://dailyclout.io/trump-calls-putin-absolutely-crazy-amid-escalating-ukraine-conflict/

"Mind Control: How Fear Divides Us"

Watch the full interview with Josh Stylman here:

https://rumble.com/v6ts8jl-josh-stylman-part-3-the-secrets-behind-historys-dramas.html

"FDA Plans to Limit COVID-19 Vaccines to High-Risk Groups"

"The FDA is narrowing COVID-19 vaccine approvals to high-risk groups only—leaving access uncertain for millions of healthy Americans under 65."

https://dailyclout.io/fda-plans-to-limit-covid-19-vaccines-to-high-risk-groups/

"FBI to Re-Examine Three High-Profile Unsolved Cases, Says Deputy Director Dan Bongino"

"The FBI is revisiting three of the nation’s most high-profile unsolved cases—including the Supreme Court leak, White House cocaine incident, and Jan. 6 pipe bombs—under new leadership."

https://dailyclout.io/fbi-to-re-examine-three-high-profile-unsolved-cases-says-deputy-director-dan-bongino/

"Trump Admin Moves to Cut $100M in Federal Contracts with Harvard"

"The Trump administration is moving to terminate $100 million in federal contracts with Harvard, citing alleged racial discrimination and failure to uphold federal standards."

https://dailyclout.io/trump-admin-moves-to-cut-100m-in-federal-contracts-with-harvard/

"Supreme Court Backs Trump in Bid to Remove Biden-Appointed Agency Officials"

"The Supreme Court has paused lower court rulings blocking Trump’s removal of two Biden-appointed agency officials, reigniting a major constitutional battle over presidential authority."

https://dailyclout.io/supreme-court-backs-trump-in-bid-to-remove-biden-appointed-agency-officials/

“Unmasking Wearable Data Harvesting”

Watch or listen to the full episode here: https://rumble.com/v6twhu1-in-the-lair-episode-1-uncensored-w-hosts-naomi-wolf-and-brian-oshea-new-sho.html