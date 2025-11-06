DailyClout: “DOJ Moves to Transfer Tina Peters to Federal Custody After Trump’s Call for Release”

“The Justice Department is moving to transfer ex-Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters to federal custody after President Trump’s call for her release and new DOJ reviews of politically motivated prosecutions.”

https://dailyclout.io/doj-moves-to-transfer-tina-peters-to-federal-custody-after-trumps-call-for-release/

“Chinese Researchers Charged with Smuggling Biological Samples from Wuhan to U.S.”

“Three Chinese researchers at the University of Michigan have been charged with smuggling biological materials from Wuhan to the U.S., raising new concerns about foreign infiltration in American research labs.”

https://dailyclout.io/chinese-researchers-charged-with-smuggling-biological-samples-from-wuhan-to-u-s/

“Epstein Allegedly Offered Deal to Falsely Implicate Trump, Ex-Cellmate Claims”

“Jeffrey Epstein’s former cellmate claims prosecutors offered Epstein a deal to implicate Donald Trump in his crimes, alleging political motives behind the infamous case.”

https://dailyclout.io/epstein-allegedly-offered-deal-to-falsely-implicate-trump-ex-cellmate-claims/

“NYC Election: Audit the Votes! Demand a Hand Count”

Watch the full episode here: https://rumble.com/v71bfda-what-was-wrong-with-that-ny-election-w-brian-oshea.html

This Day in History: November 6th

1922 - Reilly Mine Explosion in Pennsylvania

On November 6, 1922, an explosion ripped through the Reilly No. 1 coal mine near Spangler, Pennsylvania, killing 78 miners. The blast, caused by accumulated methane gas ignited by a spark, was one of the state’s deadliest mining disasters and highlighted the ongoing dangers of poor ventilation and safety conditions in early 20th-century coal mines.

355 - Julian’s Rebellion Against Christianity

Julian’s Rebellion in 355 AD was a brief but pivotal revolt led by Julian, the cousin of Emperor Constantius II. After being proclaimed Caesar by Constantius and sent to Gaul to restore order, Julian’s success in defending the region and his growing popularity with the army led him to be declared Augustus by his troops — effectively challenging Constantius rule. The conflict ended without battle when Constantius died in 361, leaving Julian sole ruler of the Roman Empire.

1860 — Jefferson Davis Becomes President of the Confederacy

On November 6, 1861, Jefferson Davis was elected president of the Confederate States of America after serving provisionally since February of that year. His election formalized the leadership of the Confederacy as it entrenched its secession from the Union during the early stages of the Civil War.