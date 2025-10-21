“Florida AG Announces Arrest in Case of Death Threats Against Jewish Conservative Media”

“Texas authorities arrested a 28-year-old man accused of making death threats against Jewish conservative media figures in Florida, and he now faces extradition on multiple felony charges.”

INVESTIGATION ALERT: “A strange Soros link inside HHS”

“Florida Subpoenas Roblox Over Child Safety Concerns”

“Florida has issued criminal subpoenas to Roblox to investigate whether the platform is enabling predators to target children.”

“Comey Moves to Dismiss Indictment as Vindictive”

“Former FBI Director James Comey is asking a federal judge to throw out his indictment, arguing the charges were brought only after years of political pressure from Donald Trump.”

“Federal Contractor Caught on Tape Detailing Pass-Through Scam”

“An undercover probe caught an ATI Government Solutions contracts manager openly describing how the firm uses tribal ownership to win no-bid 8(a) awards and then passes most of the work to subcontractors.”

National average gas prices fall below $3 per gallon, lowest since 2020

ICE arrests Illinois police officer living in US illegally: ‘Disturbing’

“Operation River Wall” to Bolster Southern Border Security against Illegal Immigration

Appeals court rules Trump administration can deploy National Guard troops to Portland

Man arrested inside Atlanta airport after planning to shoot up terminal with AR-15

JD Vance Lands in Israel to Meet With Netanyahu

This Day in History: October 21st

1797 — USS Constitution (“Old Ironsides”) launched at Boston

After earlier false starts, the U.S. Navy’s heavy frigate Constitution slid into Boston Harbor on October 21, 1797. This symbol of American sea power was used to protect commerce and citizens’ rights abroad.

1944 — Aachen falls: first major German city captured by U.S. forces

The Battle of Aachen concluded on October 21, 1944 with American victory, making Aachen the first German city taken by the Allies. This marked the Allies’ penetration into Nazi Germany, an essential step in defeating totalitarianism and restoring liberty in Europe.