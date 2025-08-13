"COVID Booster Vaccine Impact on Healthcare Workers"

"A recent study published in Nature Communications Medicine examines the mRNA COVID vaccines' impact on healthcare workers in a post-pandemic setting."

"Vinay Prasad FDA Vaccine Regulator Returns After Resignation"

"FDA vaccine regulator Dr. Vinay Prasad returns just days after resigning over a halted gene therapy, reigniting debates about Big Pharma influence and public health policy."

"DOGE Federal Data Access Approved by Appeals Court"

"A federal appeals court has cleared the way for the Department of Government Efficiency to access sensitive personal data on millions of Americans, overturning a privacy injunction and igniting new fears of expanded government surveillance."

Naomi Wolf: “Why Don't I Like Him?: Zohran Mamdani's Silicon Valley Sellout Plans for New York: Part One”

“I started to feel guilty, in reacting on social media to New York City Democratic nominee Zohran Kwame Mamdani: to this immediate legacy-media darling, this Uganda-born, collectivization-advocating, smugly smiling, beautifully beard-groomed Bowdoin graduate, whose expensive, cleverly packaged Mayoral race launched him into our collective consciousness a few months ago, out of thin air. I try never to be personal, in my political assessments, and I feel guilty because my reaction to Mamdani is so personally aversive.” Read the full essay on Outspoken

“BREAKING: Trump-era feds flood D.C. hoods in surprise crackdown”

"I'm going to be telling him, you got to end this war, you got to end it." President Donald Trump previewed his upcoming meeting with Vladimir Putin over the Russian President's war on Ukraine in Alaska.

“Trump ORDERS Smithsonian To REVIEW Exhibits To COMPLY With Admin's Historical Vision”

CDC attack suspect expressed "discontent" with COVID vaccine, officials say

Appeals court says Trump can cut $2 billion in foreign aid

Trump ORDERS Pentagon To Use MILITARY FORCE Against Foreign Drug Cartels