“Democrats Urge Military to Defy Trump”

“Democratic lawmakers sparked outrage after releasing a video urging military and intelligence members to refuse ‘illegal’ orders from President Trump, prompting fierce responses from the administration.”

https://dailyclout.io/democrats-urge-military-to-defy-trump/

“Texas Declares CAIR and Muslim Brotherhood Terror Groups”

“Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sparked national controversy after officially designating the Muslim Brotherhood and CAIR as terrorist and criminal organizations, banning them from buying land in the state.”

https://dailyclout.io/texas-declares-cair-and-muslim-brotherhood-terror-groups/

“Jeffries Rocked by New Docs Linking His Early Campaign to Epstein Invite”

“Newly released documents show a 2013 email inviting Jeffrey Epstein to an event promoting Hakeem Jeffries, reigniting scrutiny as Congress moves to force the full release of Epstein’s files.”

https://dailyclout.io/jeffries-rocked-by-new-docs-linking-his-early-campaign-to-epstein-invite/

Legislation of the day

S. 535 — Respect Parents’ Childcare Choices Act —



This bill expands federal childcare assistance and allows parents greater freedom to choose providers — including relatives — while ensuring fair treatment of religious providers and stabilizing benefits when incomes shift.



How It Could Affect You:

Families may have more childcare choices.

Relatives providing care may receive fair compensation.

Parents may not lose support due to small income changes.

Why It Matters:

Childcare costs are high nationwide. These reforms prioritize flexibility, affordability, and parental choice.

Learn More / Share on X

“Brian O’Shea Breaks Down the DSA’s Rapid Growth and Strange New Campaign”

Watch the full episode here: https://rumble.com/v71mngc-ep251111-the-reds-are-coming-the-democratic-socialists-of-america..html

This Day in History: November 19th

1794 – Signing of Jay Treaty between U.S. and Britain

Representatives of the United States and Great Britain signed the treaty on November 19, 1794, which resolved key post‑Revolution issues and preserved American neutrality and commerce.

1863 – Abraham Lincoln delivers the Gettysburg Address

On November 19, 1863, President Lincoln spoke at the dedication of the national cemetery at the Battlefield at Gettysburg, affirming the principle that government “of the people, by the people, for the people” shall not perish.