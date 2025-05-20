Top Liberty Stories
DailyClout Staff
"$256 Million Deal Sparks Concerns Over Pharma Access to Consumer DNA"
"Big Pharma just bought access to millions of people's DNA—was your genetic data part of the deal?"
"FDA: No Full Licenses for COVID-19 Vaccines for Most Americans Without Clinical Trial Data"
"The FDA just changed course—COVID vaccine approvals for healthy Americans under 65 will now require full clinical trial data proving real-world benefits."
China, Iran, Gaza, and DC - Don't Despair, Everyone Has a Purpose w/ Michele Bachmann
"Justice Department to settle Ashli Babbitt lawsuit for $5 million"
"The DOJ has quietly agreed to a $5 million settlement with the family of Ashli Babbitt, raising new questions about accountability and law enforcement use of force on January 6."
"WHO Pandemic Treaty Passed: Global Health Power Grab?"
"The WHO just approved a sweeping global pandemic treaty—critics say it’s a backdoor to centralized control and a threat to national sovereignty."
