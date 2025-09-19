"Inside Disney’s Abrupt Decision to Suspend Jimmy Kimmel’s ABC Show"

"Stephen Colbert, Jon Stewart, and other late-night hosts rallied behind Jimmy Kimmel after ABC suspended his show, igniting a fierce national debate over free speech and censorship."

"Feds Bust $315M Bicoastal Cocaine Ring Using Luxury Shipping Companies"

"Feds dismantle a $315M bicoastal cocaine ring that used luxury shipping companies to move 22 tons of drugs between LA and NYC."

"Senate Confirms 48 Trump Nominees Under New Rules to Clear Backlog"

"The Senate confirmed 48 of President Trump’s nominees in a single vote, using new rules to bypass Democratic delays and clear a months-long backlog."

