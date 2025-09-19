Top Liberty Stories
Disney pulls Jimmy Kimmel, sparking a free speech battle; Feds dismantle a massive bicoastal drug ring; and the Senate clears 48 Trump nominees in one sweeping vote.
"Inside Disney’s Abrupt Decision to Suspend Jimmy Kimmel’s ABC Show"
"Stephen Colbert, Jon Stewart, and other late-night hosts rallied behind Jimmy Kimmel after ABC suspended his show, igniting a fierce national debate over free speech and censorship."
https://dailyclout.io/colbert-stewart-defend-jimmy-kimmel-suspension/
"Feds Bust $315M Bicoastal Cocaine Ring Using Luxury Shipping Companies"
"Feds dismantle a $315M bicoastal cocaine ring that used luxury shipping companies to move 22 tons of drugs between LA and NYC."
https://dailyclout.io/feds-bust-bicoastal-cocaine-ring-luxury-shipping/
"Senate Confirms 48 Trump Nominees Under New Rules to Clear Backlog"
"The Senate confirmed 48 of President Trump’s nominees in a single vote, using new rules to bypass Democratic delays and clear a months-long backlog."
https://dailyclout.io/senate-confirms-48-trump-nominees-under-new-rules-to-clear-backlog/
NBC: “FTC sues Live Nation and Ticketmaster over claims of illegal resale tactics”
AP: “Democrats introduce bill to protect free speech after Jimmy Kimmel suspension”
FOX: “DHS unloads on Dem NYC officials for disrupting ICE for ‘15 minutes of fame’”
NBC: “Impeachment articles filed against Illinois Gov. Pritzker”
USA Today: “What is Antifa? Anti-fascist movement explained”
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Best of DailyClout to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.